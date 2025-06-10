Skilled Nursing Dealbook: Ensign Acquires Facilities in Idaho, California as Ignite Expands in Texas

Ensign acquired the operations of skilled nursing facilities – two located in Idaho and one in California. Meanwhile, Ignite Medical Resorts added to its Texas portfolio, among other transactions involving skilled nursing assets.

The Ensign Group Adds SNFs in California, Idaho

Ensign also acquired the operations of Toluca Lake Transitional Care, a 52-bed skilled nursing facility located in North Hollywood, California. The real estate will be acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, following receipt of state regulatory approvals. The acquisition was part of the larger acquisition of seven other facilities from Providence Home and Community Care, which was announced in December 2024.

“We are grateful for the chance to continue the legacy of this spectacular facility” said Barry Port, Ensign’s Chief Executive Officer. “This facility is a great addition to one of our best markets and we’re excited for the continued growth in California” he added.

Adam Willits, President of Flagstone Healthcare South LLC, Ensign’s California subsidiary, added “This facility is a tremendous fit for us. We can’t wait to work with the extraordinary team of caregivers at the facility and work with them to provide excellent care and service to our residents.”

In a separate transaction on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired the operations of Ironwood Rehabilitation and Care Center, an 80-bed skilled nursing facility located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Lakeside Rehabilitation and Care Center, a 100-bed skilled nursing facility also located in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. These acquisitions are subject to a long-term triple net master lease with a third-party landlord.

“We are excited to add these two facilities to our increasing presence in Idaho,” said Port. “Coeur d’Alene is an area that we are thrilled to be in and look forward to continued growth around these facilities,” he added.

Steve Farnsworth, President of Pennant Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s northwest subsidiary, added “These facilities are a wonderful fit for us both culturally and operationally and there should be a seamless transition bringing them into our local cluster. The caregivers are amazing, and we can’t wait to work with them to provide incredible service to our residents and their families.”

These acquisitions were effective as of June 1, 2025, and bring Ensign’s growing portfolio to 347 healthcare operations, which includes 44 senior living operations, across 17 states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 144 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

Ignite Medical Resorts Expands in Texas

Ignite Medical Resorts announced the acquisition of a building in Sugar Land. This facility will now be Ignite Medical Resort Sugar Land, marking a significant expansion in Texas. The facility – Ignites’ seventh location in Texas – will feature unique models of uncompromising luxury and rapid rehabilitation, enhancing the availability of top-tier healthcare services in the state.

Ignite Medical Resorts, which specializes in short-term rehabilitation and nursing care, offers varied clinical specialty programs and enhanced services in a five-star medical resort environment called LuxeRehab.

“We’re excited to expand LuxeRehab to the Sugar Land community and to continue to grow our vision of offering top-tier hospitality and care to our guests and an unmatched culture for our employees,” said Tim Fields, CEO and Co-founder of Ignite Medical Resorts. “We look forward to working with the Sugar Land team to make this resort another preferred place to go in Texas after a hospital stay or surgical procedure and the preferred place to work.”

Ignite Medical Resorts will plan a large-scale renovation project including improvements to the common areas, décor, therapy gym, dining and a cafe. Ignite will also enhance the facility with cutting-edge clinical and therapeutic technology, advanced robotics equipment.

With the acquisition, Ignite Medical Resorts now operates in 26 locations across six states and employs over 3,500 people.

Colorado short-term care-focused SNF sold

A Texas-based regional developer of skilled nursing facilities throughout the central and southern U.S., engaged Blueprint to advise and oversee the confidential sale of Accel at Longmont, a Medicare-only skilled nursing facility located just north of Boulder, Colorado.

Built in 2017, totaling 76 skilled nursing beds with 36 private rooms and 20 semi-private rooms, the Class-A facility was leased to a Texas-based provider. Following the pandemic the facility faced challenges maintaining its high census levels, primarily attributable to the shorter length of stay typical in Medicare-only, transitional care settings.

With upside potential through dual certification for Medicaid coupled with census growth, the sale received multiple offerings, including a compelling acquisition proposal from a Midwest-based skilled nursing investor with its growing operator tenant.

Blueprint worked collaboratively with the seller, outgoing operator, incoming buyer, and its operating partner to ensure timely and direct communication throughout the transaction and transition processes, culminating in a successful closing.

California SNF acquisition receives $26M loan

Greystone provided a $26 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a skilled nursing facility in California.

The Greystone Bridge loan includes a 15-month term with a 12-month extension option at a floating rate and is full-term interest-only. Greystone intends to lead the borrower through a permanent financing solution with a HUD-insured loan.

The financing was originated by Christopher Clare and Ben Rubin of Greystone.

“We are thrilled to have helped the sponsor acquire this beautiful new asset and look forward to ushering them through the FHA loan process, which provides longer terms and lower rates than other permanent debt options in today’s market,” said Rubin.