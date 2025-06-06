RETHINK Provider Survey: Share Insights, Receive Complimentary Conference Registration

Skilled Nursing News values your expertise. That’s why we’re inviting you to participate in our RETHINK conference survey.

Plus, eligible professionals who work for skilled nursing providers can receive a complimentary ticket to our upcoming RETHINK conference, taking place August 18-20 in Chicago, just for completing the survey. Click the survey link for more details.

The survey aims to uncover key insights about the trends, challenges and opportunities shaping skilled nursing, long-term care and assisted living. By sharing your perspective, you’ll contribute to a report that will benefit operators and stakeholders across the industry.

All Skilled Nursing News readers will be able to read through the aggregated findings in an upcoming story delivered to your inbox. Help spotlight key trends and areas that need attention in 2025 to help build a stronger future.

Take the Survey Now

Thank you for helping us bring clarity and actionable insights to the skilled nursing community.