BREAKING: CMS Revamps Care Compare to Drop Third-Cycle Nursing Home Inspections, Add Greater Transparency for Chains

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is making several updates to the Nursing Home Care Compare tool to improve accuracy and transparency, it stated in a memo Wednesday.

The federal agency will begin posting “aggregated” performance data for nursing home chains in a clear, consumer-friendly format.

Since 2022, CMS has released ownership data linking nursing homes by “chains” and, in June 2023, began sharing performance data for these chains.

Now, starting on July 30, CMS will display average ratings for each chain directly on Nursing Home Care Compare. Additional updates include removing outdated inspection surveys from health ratings, refining the antipsychotic use measure by incorporating claims data, and eliminating COVID-19 vaccination metrics from facility profiles. These changes aim to help consumers make more informed decisions, the agency said.

“As the next phase in this effort, starting on July 30, 2025, CMS will publish performance information (average overall 5-star ratings, health inspection, staffing, and quality measure ratings) for each chain directly on Nursing Home Care Compare in a more consumer friendly format,” the agency stated. “This will increase the transparency of nursing homes’ ownership and control for consumers, allowing them to make more informed decisions about their care.”

Also, in order to better reflect current conditions, CMS will remove the older, third-cycle inspections from the calculation of a facility’s health inspection rating.

“To help ensure the Nursing Home Care Compare health inspection rating more accurately reflects current performance in nursing homes, CMS will be removing any inspection in the third cycle, meaning the oldest surveys, from the rating calculation,” CMS stated in the memo.

The agency will additionally update the quality measure for long-stay residents receiving antipsychotic medications by incorporating Medicare and Medicaid claims data, improving accuracy beyond the current reliance on Minimum Data Set (MDS) data.

And finally, CMS will remove COVID-19 vaccination metrics for residents and staff from nursing home profile pages.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.