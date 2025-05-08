This article is sponsored by Centers Health Care. As CMS prepares to launch the Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM) in 2026, hospitals and skilled nursing providers are already laying the groundwork for closer care coordination. Designed to improve outcomes and reduce costs, TEAM marks a shift toward greater collaboration across the care continuum. In this Voices interview, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Kenny Rozenberg, CEO of Centers Health Care, about what makes TEAM different, how it’s elevating the role of skilled nursing and what hospitals should consider when choosing post-acute partners.
Skilled Nursing News: What’s your perspective on where the skilled nursing industry stands today, and where it’s headed?
Kenny Rozenberg: The industry is at a pivotal moment as we navigate the complexities of modern healthcare and the growing demand for senior care. We are facing significant challenges, from workforce shortages and rising costs to increasing regulatory pressure and higher acuity levels among residents. At the same time, we have an opportunity to rethink how we deliver care. AI is helping us streamline tasks and anticipate needs, but at its best, it should elevate the work of our caregivers, not replace it. Within Centers Health Care, we take a people-first approach by investing in our staff and the resources to deliver the best in care across our facilities throughout the Northeast. Our goal is to build a model where innovation and compassion walk hand in hand, and we know from experience that this translates into better outcomes and experiences for our residents.
For those who may be less familiar, can you explain what the Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM) is and why it represents such a significant shift for both acute and post-acute care providers?
TEAM is an initiative from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center aimed at improving care delivery and lowering costs. It specifically targets the coordination and transition of care between acute and post-acute providers, such as skilled nursing facilities, to decrease hospital readmissions and emergency department visits. This bundled payment approach incentivizes providers to collaborate on reducing costs while enhancing the quality of care for patients.
What are the critical timelines and milestones associated with TEAM implementation that hospitals and skilled nursing providers should be preparing for now to ensure a smooth transition?
CMS has announced that TEAM will officially launch in January 2026, but hospitals are already considering which providers will be best to align with for these transitions of care and putting partnerships in place that will best serve their patients. Throughout 2025, CMS will offer education sessions, data submission deadlines, and benchmarking periods for providers. Earlier this year, our team at Centers Health Care launched an education hub, “Are You TEAM Ready,” to help bridge the gap between acute and post-acute care. It’s designed to give hospital administrators, care managers, and clinicians the tools and insights they need to navigate this new model while fostering stronger partnerships with long-term care providers along the way.
During this preparation period, hospitals and skilled nursing facilities should review their current care coordination protocols, evaluate their readmission rates, and participate in collaborative discussions with partners to align processes. Ensuring readiness for care transitions and quality measure reporting is essential, as these benchmarks will influence future payments.
How do you see TEAM shaping the broader conversation around the integration of post-acute care into the healthcare continuum, and what opportunities does this create for skilled nursing providers moving forward?
TEAM is a powerful opportunity to elevate post-acute care, positioning skilled nursing facilities as key partners in driving quality outcomes and controlling costs. By encouraging collaboration, it helps create a seamless experience across acute and post-acute settings.
Since TEAM covers episode-based payments for procedures like joint replacements, spinal fusions and coronary bypasses, post-acute providers with strong rehab services—like Centers Health Care—are taking notice. We’re preparing by tracking the data and outcomes that demonstrate our value. For Centers Health Care and others, TEAM opens the door to innovate, enhance clinical capabilities and strengthen hospital and payer partnerships, ensuring we stay vital in a changing healthcare landscape
As hospitals prepare for TEAM and seek post-acute care partners, what key factors should they consider when selecting a skilled nursing facility?
Hospitals should seek out skilled nursing partners with a strong track record in short-term rehabilitation, demonstrated through key quality metrics like readmission rates, discharge-to-home success and patient satisfaction scores. Facilities that consistently excel in these areas are well-positioned to help meet TEAM’s objectives. Equally important are shared care philosophies, a commitment to collaboration and transparency in data sharing.
While the CMS 5-star rating system provides helpful benchmarks, it doesn’t always reflect a facility’s full ability to deliver optimal outcomes for specific patient populations. That’s why hospitals must take a proactive approach, carefully evaluating potential skilled nursing partners, assessing their complex care capabilities, available resources and overall performance history.
How is Centers Health Care preparing for TEAM?
Each year, Centers Health Care successfully rehabilitates and discharges more than 10,000 patients, helping them return home and reconnect with their loved ones. This success is driven by the outstanding rehabilitation and therapy provided across our facilities, positioning us as a trusted hospital partner with a proven track record in short-term quality outcomes.
As we prepare for TEAM, we’re actively aligning our care pathways, data systems and clinical teams to meet its goals. Our focus is on strengthening care transitions, integrating evidence-based practices and enhancing communication with hospital partners. Skilled nursing facilities play a critical role in TEAM’s success, serving as the bridge between acute care and home. High-quality post-acute care is often the deciding factor in preventing readmissions and ensuring lasting recovery, directly impacting the outcomes TEAM was designed to improve.
In the skilled nursing industry, 2025 will be defined by…
…how well we balance transformation with stability.
The pace of change, from regulatory shifts to evolving payment models, is accelerating, and operators will need to stay nimble without losing sight of their core mission. Technology, especially AI, will play a larger role, but the differentiator will be how we use it to support, not sideline, the people doing the work.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
