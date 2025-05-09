SNN Dealbook: Several Nursing Homes Sold Across Southern States 

CFG facilitated $53 million in financing for various long-term care assets, including three skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in the South. Meanwhile, ESI brokered sale of 160-bed SNF in North Carolina at a record price.

3 SNFs sold in South Carolina and Georgia

Capital Funding Group (CFG) financed more than $53 million across four transactions from mid to late March. The transactions supported three skilled nursing facilities and four assisted living and memory care facilities throughout South Carolina and Georgia on behalf of nationally recognized borrowers, one of which is a returning client.

“We’re proud to deliver dependable financing that helps our clients grow and achieve their goals,” said CFG Bank President Erik Howard in a press release. “These transactions underscore our deep expertise in healthcare financing and our ability to execute customized solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Strengthening relationships with existing clients speaks to the trust we’ve earned – and our commitment to their continued success.”

Details of the four transactions are as follows:

$13.0 million bridge-to-HUD loan for the acquisition of four assisted living and memory care facilities in Georgia, featuring a total of 219 beds. CFG closed the deal on March 19, 2025. CFG Vice President James Zabel originated the transaction.

$12.4 million HUD loan for the refinancing of a skilled nursing facility in Inman, South Carolina, featuring 176 beds. Closed on March 26, 2025, CFG executed the permanent, low-interest rate, non-recourse financing for an existing client. CFG Director, Long-Term Care Patrick McGovern and Senior Associate Ryan Hunsicker originated the transaction.

$12.2 million HUD loan for the refinancing of an 88-bed skilled nursing facility in South Carolina. CFG closed the deal on March 27, 2025. Capital Funding, LLC Managing Director, Real Estate Craig Casagrande originated the transaction.

$15.5 million HUD loan for the refinancing of a 163-bed skilled nursing facility in South Carolina. CFG closed the deal on March 27, 2025. Capital Funding, LLC Managing Director, Real Estate Craig Casagrande originated the transaction.

160-bed SNF sold in North Carolina at record price

Evans Senior Investments (ESI) successfully facilitated the transaction of Smithfield Manor, a 160-bed skilled nursing community in North Carolina. The transaction marks the highest price per bed sold for a skilled nursing community in the state, the company shared in an email to Skilled Nursing News.

ESI was engaged by an independent owner-operator. At the time of marketing, the property was performing well. However, the property offered a number of expenses and revenue optimization opportunities for a strong regional operator to significantly improve performance. Through a competitive three-week marketing process, ESI attracted strong interest, ultimately securing a buyer aligned with the seller’s strategic goals.

Strawberry Fields Acquires 100-bed SNF for $5M

Strawberry Fields REIT completed a $5 million acquisition for a skilled nursing facility (SNF) with 100 licensed beds near Oklahoma City, Okla., on March 31.

Strawberry Fields funded the acquisition by utilizing cash from the balance sheet, the company said in a press release highlighting its earnings for the first quarter.

The facility is leased to an existing third-party operator who entered into a master lease for the facility as well as for another facility the REIT acquired in December, 2024. The lease includes annual base rents of $500,000 with 3% annual rent increases and an initial term of 10 years with two options of 5-year extensions.

Kentucky-based SNF sold

Blueprint was engaged to sell a 54-bed skilled nursing facility located near Lexington, Ky., offering a track record of strong occupancy and clear revenue upside.

Marketing efforts were strategically tailored to regionally focused investors, highlighting the opportunity to enhance revenue via CMI improvement and drive margin expansion through platform-level operational efficiencies.

Following Kentucky’s Medicaid rebasing in July 2024, Blueprint launched a focused campaign that generated seven written LOIs from the most active buyers in the market.

The winning bidder, a New York-based owner-operator with a significant in-state presence, closed on the acquisition May 1, approximately 30 days prior to contractual closing at a price point that exceeded the seller’s internal expectations.