Kennedy Defends Medicare Advantage, Cuts to Research for Diseases Impacting Older Adults in Nursing Homes

During a Congressional hearing held Wednesday, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to top health agencies as lawmakers questioned HHS actions under his leadership – ranging from workforce reductions at HHS to spending cuts on scientific research, including research impacting older adults in nursing homes.

Kennedy testified before the House committee on appropriations, and also answered questions about his views and possible changes to Medicare Advantage (MA), which competes with traditional Medicare for reimbursing health care services for older adults in nursing homes. Currently, a majority of Medicare beneficiaries nationwide are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, even as complaints of denial of services and pre-authorization processes have come under legislative scrutiny.

Under President Trump’s proposed $1.7 trillion budget for fiscal year 2026, HHS faces a 26% reduction in its budget. Major cuts would impact programs and staffing at agencies like the NIH and CDC. Despite these reductions, the budget allocates $500 million to the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, aimed at addressing chronic disease through better nutrition, increased physical activity, reduced medication reliance, and improved food and drug quality and safety.

Some lawmakers expressed deep concerns about funding HHS under the current administration, citing a disregard for science and Congressional authority.

Congresswoman Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) described the recent mass firing of scientists and major cuts to medical research, halting of clinical trials, and slashing of preventative health programs, as chaotic and destructive. In Florida – a state with one of the largest senior populations – the impact of the cuts being felt with urgency, she said.

“Billions [in] research grants have been yanked without warning. Preventative health programs, those that keep people healthy and out of hospitals, are slashed to the bone. I’m particularly alarmed [that] Alzheimer’s, cancer, heart disease research has been stopped,” Frankel said. “These are everyday fears of millions of Americans, including my own constituents,” she said, adding that public health should be a nonpartisan priority and called for a different approach before she agreed to support the proposed budget by Kennedy.

In response, Kennedy said he was empowered to reverse such actions as the labor cuts and other decisions and that the 15% indirect research cost cap was aligned with industry standards, noting private organizations such as the Gates Foundation and others as setting the benchmark.

On Medicare Advantage, Congressman Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) criticized the program ​​as one which receives “a lot of constituent complaints.

“[Medicare Advantage] costs more than Medicare. It was intended to find savings. It doesn’t. In fact, I think the current estimate is [that] $80 billion in overpayments have gone to private insurers,” said Pocan. “Are you committed to one, going after those overpayments? And two, if Medicare Advantage isn’t more cost effective, would we have a conversation about either eliminating the program or making it more effective?”

Kennedy lauded Medicare Advantage for providing superior care, citing his own satisfaction with his MA plan, but agreed to continue talks regarding improving it.

“I definitely want to go after the ways from abuse in the private sector,” Kennedy responded. “There’s 30 million people who want Medicare Advantage. I have Medicare Advantage. It works very well for me,” he said, adding that while it may cost more than Medicare, “the services are much better.”

According to KFF News, Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees generally use fewer nursing home services compared to traditional Medicare beneficiaries and MA enrollees have shorter lengths of stay and fewer days of nursing home care with greater use of lower-rated nursing homes. However, research indicates that these outcomes are due to service denials and network restrictions under MA plans, rather than improved care.

Nearly four months into his new job, Kennedy also answered and dodged heated questions about vaccines, the measles outbreak and a recently approved spending bill.

He declined to comment on reorganization efforts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).