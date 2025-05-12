House GOP Budget Proposal Calls for Moratoria on Nursing Home Staffing Mandate, New Provider Taxes

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy and Commerce has released a budget proposal that would place a moratorium on the federal nursing home staffing mandate and also prevent states from establishing new provider taxes.

In its quest to find $880 billion in savings, the committee was widely expected to propose major cuts and changes to the Medicaid program in the reconciliation bill.



The package released Sunday night does not include some of the most profound changes to Medicaid that provider advocates have feared, such as per capita caps or a reduction in the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP).

In a section labeled “Preventing Wasteful Spending,” the committee is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the nursing home minimum staffing rule.



“This section requires HHS to delay implementation, administration, or enforcement of the final rule titled ‘Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Minimum Staffing Standards for Long-Term Care Facilities and Medicaid Institutional Payment Transparency Reporting’ until January 1, 2035,” the proposal states.

This comes after a federal judge in Texas last month struck down the minimum-hour requirements of the staffing rule. While nursing home providers cheered that decision, industry advocates have been pushing for a Congressional repeal of the mandate to stop the measure without any further legal wrangling.

Skilled nursing industry advocates also have been pushing against cuts or limitations to provider taxes, which support Medicaid funding for nursing homes. Clif Porter, CEO and president of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), expressed deep concern about the fate of provider taxes when speaking with Skilled Nursing News recently.



“Provider taxes are an important tool in states’ toolboxes to fund the Medicaid programs; many states use the program. Providers pay a fee and the federal government matches that fee, and then that match is used to fund Medicaid in the state,” he said. “ … We’re doing everything we can to just make sure that policy makers understand that it is indeed a legitimate funding tool and not necessarily what some of these policymakers want to paint it to be.”



The proposal released Sunday night calls for a moratorium on new or increased provider taxes.

“This section freezes, at current rates, states’ provider taxes in effect as of the date of enactment of this legislation and prohibits states from establishing new provider taxes,” the document states.



This is a developing story and will be updated.