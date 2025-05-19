Creative Solutions in Healthcare Creates New Leadership Role To Bridge People, Tech

Creative Solutions in Healthcare, one of the nation’s largest nursing home operators, has created a new position to explore operational innovation and technology-driven care while reducing administrative burdens among frontline staff.

Chelsea Jordan has been named vice president of data integration and payroll, a position that will include traditional payroll oversight while also supporting efforts to reduce staff paperwork. Prior to the position, Jordan served as director of human resource information systems for Texas-based Creative Solutions, which operates 160 facilities throughout the state. Jordan has 15 years of experience in the industry.

“I’m focused on bridging the gap between people and technology,” Jordan told Skilled Nursing News. “One of the biggest ways we’re doing that is by working closely with our vendor partners to create integrations that drive efficiency, reduce manual errors, and deliver measurable outcomes.”

Creative Solutions decided to add the position considering regulatory pressures to improve outcomes, reduce administrative burdens and retain staff, the company said in a statement.

Operators are increasingly seeking to make data central to decisionmaking, according to Creative Solutions, as reimbursement models evolve and quality metrics become more transparent.

“Creative Solutions in Healthcare has never been content to follow industry standards—we’re here to raise them,” said Gary Blake, CEO of Creative Solutions. “Chelsea’s new role is part of our ongoing investment in doing things differently, and doing them better, for the future of long-term care.”

The newly-created position runs in tandem with the adoption of Pre-Admit, an AI-powered way to evaluate referrals in under one minute. Creative Solutions partnered with tech vendor CoreCare to launch the AI platform in their facilities.

Creative also uses Dayforce for payroll and COVR for its scheduling software, which generates user profiles from HR data, Jordan said.

“Another example is our collaboration with DataIQ, a company that builds custom analytics dashboards,” Jordan told SNN. “But dashboards are only as good as the data behind them. My role ensures the right data flows where it needs to go—so that our decision-makers have the information they need at their fingertips.”