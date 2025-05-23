Bill Aims to Crack Down on Medicare Advantage Prior Authorizations for LTC, Including Nursing Homes

Legislation to streamline and improve outdated prior authorization processes for Medicare Advantage (MA) was reintroduced this week.

The Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act would require MA plans to adopt an electronic prior auth system with standardized transactions, and improve transparency around MA prior auth use and requirements.

It’s the third time this legislation was put forth in Congress.

Advertisement

The move comes on the heels of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issuing a final rule in April to modernize and improve several Medicare programs, including MA, and more recently a push by the agency to audit MA plans.

The bipartisan bill was reintroduced by several lawmakers, including Rep. Ami Bera (D-Calif.), and it continues to draw widespread backing, according to Rep. Bera’s office.

“As a doctor, I’ve seen firsthand how the broken prior authorization process delays needed care and frustrates both seniors and their physicians,” Rep. Bera said in a press release. “The [bill] cuts through red tape and makes it easier for seniors on Medicare Advantage to access the treatments and services they need, when they need them. This bipartisan legislation is a common-sense fix that puts patients over paperwork.”

Advertisement

It was endorsed by more than 500 organizations representing patients, providers, medical technology innovators, biopharmaceutical companies and health plans.

“Prior authorization helps keep health care costs low and ensures seniors are getting the most appropriate care. But the process should be easier,” Mary Beth Donahue, president and CEO of Better Medicare Alliance, said in a statement. “The changes put forth in this legislation are long overdue and will help ensure seniors can get the care they need without delay.”

The bill would also clarify Health and Human Services’ (HHS) authority to set timelines for determinations, including real-time decisions for routine items, and mandate HHS and other agencies to report on oversight and further improvements to the electronic prior auth process.