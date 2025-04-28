Town Halls, Interdisciplinary Clinical Teams and Acuity Converge in Majestic’s Nursing Home Staffing Push

Tackling rising acuity for Majestic Care goes beyond beefing up clinical teams amid a shortage of specialized roles.

The Indiana-based provider has been responding to sicker patients in the nursing home space across local and regional settings, fine-tuning the provision of specialty services based on geography.

High levels of support for clinical teams from the C-suite level all the way down, town halls that bolster staff engagement, and services through its institutional special needs plan (I-SNP) are additional ways Majestic has been meeting the needs of high acuity patients while also building workforce initiatives and shifting clinical team makeup, said Dr. Robert Russell, chief medical officer for Majestic.

Town halls with Majesic’s executives support retention efforts during the onboarding process, while revamping clinical teams to be more interdisciplinary enables a better response to changes in regulation such as the new surveyor guidelines. These are all inroads the organization has made to address ever-present workforce challenges, Russell said in an interview with Skilled Nursing News.

After all, workforce initiatives and day-to-day operations have to ensure that staffing make up and size meets the higher acuity needs of today’s nursing home patient.

“Our ancillary clinical services, our psych providers, our primary care providers, our medical directors, they’re just as much a part of this process,” Russell said of admissions and discharges. “We have our first ever VP of therapy, Clare Coleman. She is a tremendous asset to us in managing our therapy relations, making sure that they’re meeting our expectations, and also that they’re part of all of these initiatives and processes that we are formulating clinically.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Russell also touched on survey changes effective April 28, and shared his thoughts on the legal decision concerning the federal staffing mandate, the proposed Medicaid cuts as well as why he thinks embracing technology is key to meeting an evolving clinical landscape.

Majestic operates 42 properties across Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, and 10 for its Bluegrass Consulting Group in Kentucky.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

SNN: What has Majestic been up to lately?

Russell: We are doing a lot in the area of quality improvement. Having weekly quality measure (QM) calls with our buildings, going over what the state QM issues are, and really holding local leadership accountable to improve their quality.

We do have an I-SNP program that is working very well for us in the state of Indiana … one of our building leaders saw a drastic improvement in quality of communication and return to hospital based on our I-SNP program. [The calls and the I-SNP program] really honed in on how to improve quality, how to measure quality, based on state measurements of quality and federal measurements of quality, but also your level of quality and really getting to define what you want to provide.

SNN: Any staffing initiatives you want to mention?

Russell: We have revamped our customer service and our employee retention strategies and our department. We’ve unveiled programming where we’re honing in on what the pain points of our staff are. We’re bringing staff in, not only just corporately, but regionally, to address their workforce concerns, and we’re having those conversations with them bidirectionally. We want their feedback. We want to know how we can make things better for them, and we’re really working on our retention initiatives.

We want to make sure that we are going to build a corporate culture where people want to work here, and people want to be a part of this organization, and people are proud to be members of the Majestic team. That takes a lot of listening. We had our first ever town hall that our CEO, Paul Pruitt, did this month. It’s an open forum for everyone to come and talk to the CEO.

SNN: We’ve heard that there has been a shortage of MDS coordinators, among other clinical roles, as well as administrators. Have you seen this situation evolve at all?

Russell: We’re putting some initiatives together to truly strengthen retention, as well as train people, as part of onboarding. As we get qualified candidates and get them onboarded, we really want to make sure that we’re also continuing to check in, continuing to support so they know that this is a place that they want to continue to work.

That’s really the challenge of the industry. There’s been a revolving door for many years. Before Covid, there was very much an attitude of, someone will fill the job, fill the role. Post-Covid, we’ve seen a lot of people retire, we’ve seen the industry change a lot. We have to be nimble and innovative and creative enough to understand that we have to change as well, and that means making sure that we are really honing into retention as a strategy and as a policy to help the organization move forward.

SNN: With acuity rising, what have been the top practical and operational challenges for Majestic?

Russell: We’ve honed in on [acuity], thinking of it as a local phenomenon. What are the acuity issues in a local market? What are the acuity issues in a state or regional market? We are educating our clinical teams on what we’re seeing, and thinking about how we can support them as they’re trying to take care of these challenging patients.

These are conversations that we have on a weekly basis with our leadership at our buildings based on what they are being presented with, and what we’ve done is really try to provide them with a high level of support that starts from the top down. We listen to their concerns, and they know that they have the support of their leadership from the C-suite all the way down, trying to mitigate a lot of the challenges that they have now. We have to constantly be in communication with our workforce, with our care team members, so we can make sure that they feel supported.

SNN: How are you revamping your clinical teams to be more interdisciplinary, considering how important discharges and admissions are to surveyors now?

Russell: We’ll be rolling out a new, revamped clinical morning meeting. We’re looking at how we’re engaging our providers in discharging and discharge planning. We’re going back to the old adage that admission is the start, but at admission also starts to discharge.

We’re engaging with our community partners to make sure it’s a successful transition, if it’s back into the community or to another setting. These are things that we are absolutely looking at and revamping and constantly improving.

Our ancillary clinical services, our psych providers, our primary care providers, our medical directors, they’re just as much a part of this process, and they should be a part of this process continually throughout and also focusing on the patients, their family, their caregivers, and making sure that we’re taking their concerns into consideration when we are transitioning them back to to where they may be going.

We have our first ever VP of therapy, Clare Coleman. She is a tremendous asset to us in managing our therapy relations, making sure that they’re meeting our expectations, and also that they’re part of all of these initiatives and processes that we are formulating clinically.

SNN: What are your thoughts on the staffing mandate, which was struck down in court, although some legal experts say the fight isn’t over yet.

Russell: We should have a say in how we are measured … I think this is where we can come to the table and provide what [federal staffing initiatives and quality measures] look like. We can help in the creation of something that is acceptable, but also with the caveat that there should be some assistance, some inducement, something that helps us get there, to actually get people to come into the workforce, stay into the workforce, and provide the care needs that these residents and patients need.

States still may say that they have their own requirements, particularly as it comes to how they’re providing their quality reimbursements. Hopefully it gives us the ability to find out where there’s compromise and where there’s collaboration, so we can all reach our desired goals of better quality and better care for this population of patients.

SNN: Let’s dig into the Congressional reconciliation budget proposal too, with $880 billion on the chopping block. How might this affect clinical operations and outcomes in nursing homes?

Russell: It’s going to hurt a very vulnerable population, particularly in some of these more rural communities, communities that are burdened with an overwhelming population of people on Medicaid and also with a limited amount of resources. They’re going to be very challenged to provide care and also to provide the necessary staff to provide the adequate amount of care that the residents and the patients need.

That’s where there’s still room for advocacy, still room for continued engagement and conversation around the fact that we don’t want to put other patients or communities at risk due to what the federal government is proposing. We want to be at that table so we can continue to have these conversations on how impactful these cuts are, particularly to communities that are already very challenged when it comes to their resources.

SNN: Any other comments on how the nursing home industry will fare under Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the new HHS and CMS secretaries?

Russell: I think we are hopefully optimistic, right? They can have some salient discussions on what is beneficial to the long term care community. Unfortunately, we still have this outdated concept that long- term care is just an elderly population or a population of people over the age of 65, but we take care of a lot of the indigent population. We take care of people with a lot of mental health issues, and that’s where we can have a redefining of what the whole scope of what long term care does for a community and for the health ecosystem, where there’s more understanding of how important we are.

We can have more robust conversations on how we’re helping … sometimes people have no other recourse but to come to our doors. I hope we can have some more prudent conversations about that. It’s not just about taking care of older individuals. It’s also about taking care of some people who have nowhere else to go and have nowhere else to turn, and we are, a lot of times, the only place that they have. We hope those conversations can be with an open mind on who we actually serve.

SNN: Moving on to survey changes, how has Majestic been preparing?

Russell: We have been on the pulse of this since the memo went out in November. We’ve been educating ourselves and educating our staff, including educating our provider groups, about these changes and what the expectations are for not only us as a long term care provider, but also the partners that are in our buildings.

We are seeing some changes in what our surveyors are looking for in preparation for this, and having really granular conversations about why they may be asking for certain things, why they’re looking at certain things. Leadership at all levels of our company are well aware of what these changes mean, and how we can not only prepare for them in a way that we are not disrupted in what our day to day operations are or even how we present ourselves to surveyors, but also that we are making sure that there’s no disruption of care.

SNN: What do you think the skilled nursing landscape will look like five years from now, and how can operators adapt to remain relevant?

Russell: Learn how to embrace technology and the innovations that this long term care space is now being inundated with. This is the first time in a long time that we are now in the forefront of innovation and not in the back seat.

The next five years are pivotal for us on a couple of fronts. The one front is proving what we truly mean to the health care ecosystem. We have a chance in the next five years to really show the quality that we provide and how complex and how varied our patient population truly is, and with that, how we’re a safety net for a lot of people and a lot of communities.

The second front that we look for is, how we will be more integrated with our technology offerings to show that quality care, and capture the data of how complex our patients are, and the level of quality that we provide for them despite their complexity. Technology will also be able to help us with scheduling, staffing, using machine learning AI to improve our documentation and our communication with our other health care partners.

SNN: And what do you think we should rethink about the nursing home sector as we move ahead?

Russell: We can be just as innovative, we can just be just as creative, but we do have to change. That’s where we need to rethink. Relying on what we did in the past to propel us forward is not the right way to think about it. We need to start looking at who we truly want to be, who we are serving now, and what it’s going to really take for us to continue to do that.