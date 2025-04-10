SPECIAL ALERT: Nursing Home Giant Life Care Centers Appoints Aubrey Preston Chairman and CEO 

Aubrey B. Preston was named chairman and CEO of Life Care Centers of America on Wednesday.

This follows Preston’s appointment as the legal conservator of his father, previous CEO and founder Forrest Preston, after a court decision in March.

“We’re excited to welcome Aubrey Preston to our leadership team as Chairman and CEO,” the company shared in a LinkedIn post Thursday. “Aubrey is no stranger to Life Care … For many years, Aubrey worked alongside his father at Life Care, handling acquisitions and developments which helped the company grow to be one of the leading providers of senior care in America.”

Forrest Preston founded Life Care in 1976, and in its early years, Aubrey was an integral part of the business, the company’s statement said.

Life Care serves more than 20,000 patients and families and employs 30,000 caregivers across 200 skilled nursing facilities in 27 states.

Going forward, Aubrey will lead the company on his father’s behalf, working closely with the board of directors and leadership team to oversee all matters pertaining to Life Care and its affiliate Century Park, the company stated..

“I’m grateful for the endorsement of Life Care’s board and for the support of our dedicated and talented team,” Aubrey Preston in a press release issued Wednesday. “Dad worked for decades building Life Care into one of America’s premier providers of long-term care. We’ll honor his legacy by ensuring that the company continues to provide the highest-quality care to patients and residents, and their families.”

After working for Life Care earlier on in his career, Aubrey went on to establish himself as a health care entrepreneur and philanthropist.

“Under Aubrey’s leadership, our mission remains unchanged: We will continue to focus on supporting our staff in the field, our associates in the corporate office, and our precious residents and their families,” the company’s statement read.

Meanwhile, Life Care President Todd Fletcher called the announcement a “historic moment.”

“Our success is a testament to Forrest Preston’s heart of service and dedication to excellence. Now, the torch has been passed to Aubrey, who shares his father’s vision,” Fletcher said in the release. “The future is bright, and we look forward to working with Aubrey to continue serving the mission that has made Life Care a leader in the industry.”