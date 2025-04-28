SNN Dealbook: Guardian Healthcare’s Portfolio of 3 Nursing Homes Sold for $45M

Guardian Healthcare-owned portfolio of three nursing homes in Pennsylvania and West Virginia sold for $45 million. Meanwhile, two nursing homes and one assisted living facility in California received $53.4 million in refinancing through a bridge-to-HUD loan.

3-SNF portfolio sold

Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) facilitated the $45 million sale of the Guardian Healthcare-owned portfolio of three skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Originally built from 1962 to 1985 with subsequent additions at the Pennsylvania locations, the portfolio consists of 288 skilled nursing beds across three campuses in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area and Fairmont, West Virginia. The three assets are part of a larger deal with a separate price allocation that required HUD Transfer of Physical Assets (TPA) approval. The portfolio was originally marketed in the fall of 2023.

“This transaction that was in bankruptcy allowed Guardian Healthcare to exit their owned assets,” Ryan Saul and Toby Siefert of SLIB said in a press release. “SLIB was able to source qualified offers from its pool of national and regional buyers. The buyer will do well with a focus on improving occupancy and financial performance.”

The seller is a private healthcare organization serving Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The buyer is a regional owner-operator with an existing presence in Pennsylvania and across the United States.

SLIB leveraged its nationwide marketing platform to create a targeted, confidential market for this offering. Ryan Saul and Toby Siefert of SLIB handled the transaction.

Two nursing homes receive part of $53.4M in refinancing

Capital Funding Group (CFG) announced Monday the closing of a $53.4 million bridge-to-HUD loan. The deal provided interim financing to facilitate the refinancing of a maturing loan supporting two skilled nursing facilities and one assisted living facility in Victorville, California.

CFG intends to refinance the loan into permanent, long-term debt insured through HUD, the company said in a press release. CFG closed the transaction on March 31, 2025.

“We are proud to be a trusted financing partner to the healthcare industry for more than 30 years,” CFG Bank President, Erik Howard said in a press release. “This transaction showcases our expertise in developing and executing customized finance solutions to support immediate and long-term goals for our clients.”

Patrick McGovern, Capital Funding Group’s director of long-term care who originated the transaction, said, “By executing bridge financing that mitigates HUD take-out risk, we provided a short-term solution while also ensuring long-term stability for our client and their communities. We look forward to soon refinancing this loan into a permanent HUD-insured loan.”

This transaction follows CFG’s recent announcement highlighting the closing of $50.5 million in subordinate financing, which contributed to a nationally recognized borrower’s $375.5 million loan. The transaction supported the refinancing of twenty five skilled nursing facilities, featuring 3,243 beds, across the country. CFG restructured two existing bridge loans into one consolidated debt capital structure. CFG closed the transaction on March 13, 2025.