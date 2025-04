Joining us on today’s episode of RETHINK is Jessie McGill, Senior Curriculum Development Specialist of the American Association of Post-Acute Care Nursing, or AAPACN, which represents more than 20,000 post-acute care nurses and professionals. In this interview, Jessie discusses the Skilled Nursing Facility Value-Based Purchasing program, provides the ins and outs of how this program is progressing, and lays out the strategies and tools that SNF leaders can use to be successful.