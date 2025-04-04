Frontline Honors: Mohamed Mansaray, Calvary Street Property Management

Mohamed Mansaray, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at Calvary Street Property Management, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Skilled Nursing News recently caught up with Mansaray to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Mansaray: What drew me to this industry was the desire to help others and make a positive impact on their lives. In the healthcare field, you have the unique opportunity to provide care, comfort, and support to people in their most vulnerable moments. That’s something that’s always been important to me!
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Mansaray: Ever since I started working in the nursing industry, I have learned that staying flexible and maintaining a calm and focused mindset during emergencies is very essential. Also, taking your time to truly listen to patients and their families can make a big difference in their care.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Mansaray: My favorite part about my job is knowing that my care has a positive outcome. Also, the continuous learning that comes with it and you’re presented with new challenges everyday.
SNN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Mansaray: What I want the general public to understand about my job and the industry I serve is that nursing isn’t just about following doctor’s orders. It also requires rapid decision-making, advocacy for patients, and a deep commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality care.
SNN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Mansaray: I wish our healthcare leaders who do not work on the front lines had a deeper understanding of the everyday challenges and demands that come with direct patient care. For example, managing high patient loads to controlling emotionally and physically demanding situations. Frontline healthcare workers often handle multiple responsibilities while ensuring residents receive the best possible care.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.