Frontline Honors: Crystal Diaz, Nature Trail Health and Rehab Center

Crystal Diaz, Restorative Aide and Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Nature Trail Health and Rehab Center, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News. This year’s SNN Frontline Honors program is sponsored by TeamHealth.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Skilled Nursing News recently caught up with Diaz to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to the industry?
Diaz: I grew up in a family where we take care of our own. I watched my family members care for one another, and it’s part of who I am. When I was in middle school, my great-grandmother was diagnosed with terminal cancer. I was blessed to be able to assist with her care from her home, and this altered my view on life and my choice for my future career. From then on, I wanted to be able to take care of others in the same manner. I care for others the way I want someone to care for me someday.
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Diaz: I’ve learned that people in all stages of life need help sometimes. When you think of a long-term care facility, you might think of our elderly population – but that isn’t always what it looks like. We get young people who have had medical events, causing them to rely on around-the-clock care. My biggest lesson has been to have no expectations before getting to know the people in my care. Also, people from all walks of life need help and care, and it’s a privilege for me to be able to give them that care.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Diaz: My absolute favorite part of my job is, and will always be, the relationships and bonds that I am able to build with my residents. Most of my residents are here to stay. They will spend the rest of their lives in a facility and, as their caregiver, I can play a part that they need due to some of them no longer having a family support system or being unable to see their loved ones as often as they would like. Also, on the restorative aspect, I can either get them back home to their everyday lives/activities or help keep them as close as possible to maintaining it here in our facility. I love being able to build relationships with my residents and provide them with comfort and companionship, as well as a high level of healthcare.
SNN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Diaz: I want them to know how big our role as caregivers is. I think people have a preconceived notion that working in this industry is just bathing, feeding, and toileting. Caregivers play a much bigger role than that. We are family, friends, teachers, confidants, and motivators – all while still maintaining professional boundaries. I want people to understand that even though it is incredibly hard, it is also so rewarding.
SNN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization – particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines – understood better about your job?
Diaz: I want them to understand the consequences of being short-staffed and overworked. I want them to understand the domino effect that occurs when someone in a certain role has to vacate their role to fill another role. I want them to understand how easily things can fall behind and how hard it is to catch back up once things fall behind. I feel like my facility does a great job at recognizing these things, but it’s an area that could always use more understanding and effort in the medical field in general. Keeping a happy staff that is well-cared-for is the key to the facility running smoothly and for the quality of resident care to remain high, where it belongs.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.