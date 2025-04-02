Frontline Honors: Cristine Morais, The Terraces Orleans

Cristine Morais, Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at The Terraces Orleans, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Skilled Nursing News recently caught up with Morais to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Morais: I always enjoyed caring for the elderly with love, showing patience and empathy. This industry gave me the opportunity to make a positive difference by caring for those who need it. To be able to work in a professional environment where I can make a difference is wonderful.
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Morais: My biggest lesson is “that we can only give what we have.” By striving for patience, love, and empathy in my own life, I can better value each resident and their differences.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about the job?
Morais: Learning about each resident, caring for them, being helpful and making a difference in their lives every day. That keeps me excited and engaged.
SNN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Morais: Society needs to know that elders need help in all ways – physically, mentally, emotionally. No one should feel left out and it’s up to all of us to make those connections.
SNN: What may be one thing that leaders don’t know that you wish they universally knew about your job?
Morais: Stress in caregivers is real. It’s a rewarding job, but it’s also challenging. Recognizing that we suffer from stress and need a hand or a break every now and then is important. I work with such special people and they deserve to be recognized, too.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.