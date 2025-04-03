Dr. Oz Confirmed to Lead CMS

The Senate voted 53-45 today along party lines to confirm Dr. Mehmet Oz as the next Secretary of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

During the hearings for his confirmation, Oz dodged questions related to the $880 billion Medicaid cuts within Congressional budget proposals, while also splitting hairs about nursing staff hours in skilled nursing facilities. When asked if he supported the 24/7 registered nurse rule, part of the federal minimum staffing mandate, Oz suggested telemedicine could help nursing homes still fighting to increase their staff numbers to meet federal requirements.

“We need a nurse who will work in a nursing home,” said Oz, hinting at competition to get registered nurses in post-acute care. “In many nursing homes that’s become a problem. I think we could provide quality of care equivalent to having a nurse in that nursing home using tools and technology including telemedicine.”

Oz also vowed to reduce the bureaucratic footprint of CMS, a Trump administration endeavor already being carried out by Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with $11 billion in grant cuts and reducing the HHS workforce from 82,000 to 62,000 full-time employees, including 300 CMS jobs.

Oz has acknowledged problems with Medicare Advantage plans and criticized the preauthorization process and overbilling by insurers, a step back from earlier, more enthusiastic endorsement of MA plans.