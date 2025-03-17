SNN Dealbook: Six Nursing Homes Sold in Massachusetts

Six nursing homes in Massachusetts were sold to a New Jersey-based provider. Meanwhile, Forest Healthcare Properties facilitated the sale of two nursing homes, one in Kentucky and the other in Connecticut.

Whittier Sells Six Nursing Homes to Atlas Healthcare Group

Six nursing homes in Massachusetts were sold to New Jersey-based operator Atlas Healthcare Group, which already owns two facilities in the state.

The former owner, Whittier Health Network, is based in Massachusetts and is still keeping its rehabilitation hospitals in the state, according to a report from local outlet Wavelengths.

Facilities sold to Atlas include: Hannah Duston Healthcare in Haverhill; Masconomet Healthcare Center in Topsfield; Nemasket Healthcare Center in Middleborough; Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in Framingham; Sippican Healthcare Center in Marion and Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport.

The move to sell nursing homes follows Whittier’s agreement to pay $2.5 million to resolve allegations concerning inflated Medicare claims in 2016.

Forest Healthcare Properties Facilitates SNF Deals in Kentucky, Connecticut

Forest Healthcare Properties closed on the sale of two skilled nursing facilities during Q1 2025.

The first sale was for a 150-bed skilled nursing facility in Kentucky, which had positive EBITDAR and cash flow at the time of sale. Five written offers were received for the property from regional and local groups before a repeat client was chosen as the buyer, a large private health care group with an existing footprint in the state.

This was the seller’s only asset in Kentucky.

The other sale was for a 76-bed skilled nursing facility in Connecticut, a “mom and pop” property which also had positive EBITDAR and cash flow.

The buyer is an assisted living operator and is familiar with the state, Forest said, but this was its first acquisition in the state.

Smartlinx Acquires Bektek

Smartlinx has acquired workforce management solutions company Bektek, which also provides such solutions to the skilled nursing and long-term care sector.

The combined company has workforce management solutions installed in more than 4,000 facilities across the country, Smartlinx said in a statement. Bektek’s “Hosted Time” platform provides scheduling, attendance and payroll software for nursing homes.

Smartlinx plans to bolster its workforce management and human capital solutions with the acquisition. Bektek will continue to be led by CEO Zev Beckerman, and the company will remain headquartered in New Jersey, Smartlinx said.

“Together, we will bring an unmatched combination of innovation and scale to our combined customers in senior care,” Smartlinx CEO Mark Stoever said in a statement.

The acquisition follows Lone View Capital’s strategic investment in Martlinx in 2023.

Blueprint Aids in Flipping Vacant Nursing Home for Behavioral Use

Blueprint created a targeted marketing campaign to repurpose a vacant nursing home in Agawam, Mass. for behavioral health care use.

The campaign identified the property as a “great potential candidate” for such use, with strong patient demand in the area, referral networks and reimbursement for inpatient substance abuse treatment, Blueprint said in a statement.

An unnamed large, private equity-backed substance provider, along with a real estate partner, were selected as the winning bidder because of their price, terms and execution capability.

“Deal execution probability was a key component of this assignment given the [capital expenditure] needed for the asset to be converted to a substance abuse treatment center,” according to Blueprint.