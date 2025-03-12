Kent Rodgers to Retire as CarDon President and CEO

Kent Rodgers is retiring as President and CEO of CarDon & Associates, a role he has held since 2021, effective April 6.

CarDon’s new CEO will be announced in early April, a company spokesperson told Skilled Nursing News.

“I’m grateful to leave CarDon on a high note,” Rodgers said in a press release. “It’s been a great honor to serve an organization so dedicated to making a positive difference in people’s lives — whether they’re residents, families or team members. My senior executive team and their respective teams are unequalled in our business, and I have been incredibly blessed to serve alongside them. They call me their leader, but they have been my teachers.”

Prior to joining CarDon, Rodgers spent his career in a variety of financial and organizational leadership roles, including serving as a partner with Geo S. Olive/BKD. He joined CarDon as the company’s first chief financial officer in 2006 and was recognized as CFO of the Year by the Indianapolis Business Journal in 2008. He went on to succeed Dr. Stephen Moore as President and CEO, when he became the first non-member of the Moore family to serve in this position.

Under his leadership, CarDon acquired new communities and expanded upon others.

During this time, Rodgers also served on the Board of Directors of the Indiana Health Care Association since 2018.

“I look forward to continuing my service to the Moore family and CarDon as a senior advisor and to serve out the remainder of my term on the IHCA board,” Rodgers said.

“We thank Kent for all he has accomplished as president and CEO,” said CarDon Board of Directors Chairperson Mary Horn. “His lifelong experience in and passion for organizational leadership and community outreach have been vital assets to CarDon. He’s ensured our growth not just in revenue and community expansion but in employee advancement as well. We’re proud of his contribution to the history of CarDon.”

CarDon is a family-owned Indiana-based chain with 20 communities across the Midwest.