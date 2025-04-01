Frontline Honors: Sharon Young, Highland Health Care Center

Sharon Young, Unit Assistant at Highland Health Care Center, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Skilled Nursing News recently caught up with Young to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Young: My son, Steven, started school and I didn’t just want “a job,” but needed to make a difference in my community. It was a good way to work and to be able to be available to help as needed at Steven’s school.
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Young: I’ve really learned to be a good listener. Part of that includes showing interest as the residents tell their stories, and to be truly caring.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Young: I love to get “my peeps” – our residents – to tell me their stories, good times, and some of their hard knocks. I also really like telling the community about our residents’ wants, their needs for Christmas cheer, love of live music, and letting the musicians blow out the dining room windows!
SNN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Young: We really love when family and community members take time to come visit, and send cards throughout the year – not just at Christmas. I try to get our next generation to come visit, read poems, sing, play music, and do games.
SNN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Young: This is not just one or two people driving activities, so with the help of all workers we’re trying to make our skilled nursing community better, happier, and more caring. I feel lucky because in my 31 years here, my wonderful community does show help, caring, and concern.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.