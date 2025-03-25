Frontline Honors: Corina Krueger, Champion Care

Corina Krueger, Director of Operations at Champion Care, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Skilled Nursing News recently caught up with Krueger to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Krueger: My experience prior to working in this industry was on the insurance and financial side of healthcare. I found myself one day working for a long-term care facility in the business/financial office and I was drawn in by the residents and staff that care for them. Next thing I knew, I was in operations, and more than 20 years later, I can’t imagine doing anything else. I continue to learn something new every day.
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Krueger: This industry is forever evolving and, at times, with significant changes. Whether that be regulation, staffing or the people we care for, we must continue to educate ourselves to be prepared for these changes.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Krueger: The favorite part of my job is helping others be successful in their role through education and guidance. Their success is my success.
SNN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Krueger: This industry is one of the most regulated and scrutinized within the entire healthcare sector. The many barriers that exist are an everyday battle, such as lack of staff with the potential for stricter staffing mandates, high burnout/turnover rates, higher acuity patients, lack of funding and public awareness, and lastly, regulatory roadblocks. Those that work in this industry are warriors who continue to work through these barriers every day for their patients.
SNN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization — particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines — understood better about your job?
Krueger: Your planned day can change on a dime, so prioritize and give the time needed in the moment.
To view the entire Frontline Honors Class of 2024, visit https://frontlinehonors.com/.