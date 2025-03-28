Frontline Honors: Carina Aguilar, Cedar Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center

Carina Aguilar, Registered Nurse (RN) at Cedar Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, has been named a 2024 Frontline Honors honoree by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be:
- A dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes
- A passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into for the good of their respective industry, the patients and residents they serve, and their families
- An advocate for their industry and their fellow colleagues
Skilled Nursing News recently caught up with Aguilar to discuss their time in the skilled nursing industry.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Aguilar: I’ve always had a strong desire to help people, especially during their most vulnerable times. Becoming a nurse was a way for me to do that in a meaningful way. It provides the opportunity not only to care for patients physically, but also to support their emotional well-being during recovery. I enjoy seeing people regain their independence and confidence after setbacks, and knowing I had a small part in their healing journey is truly rewarding.
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Aguilar: My biggest lesson has been learning how crucial patience and empathy are in this field. Every patient is unique, and their journey to recovery can be filled with ups and downs. I’ve learned to take a step back and try to truly understand where each person is coming from, whether it’s emotional challenges or physical setbacks. There’s always something new to learn about how best to care for each individual, and that has made me not just a better nurse, but a more compassionate person overall.
SNN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Aguilar: My favorite parts are the connections I make with the patients and their families. I truly enjoy being there for them through tough times and celebrating the small victories along the way. Even on difficult days, knowing that I made a difference in someone’s life, even if it’s just by listening or offering a comforting word, makes it all worthwhile. The ability to help people regain their independence, or just offer them a sense of comfort, is something I find deeply fulfilling.
SNN: What do you want the general public to better understand about your job and the industry you serve?
Aguilar: I think people often underestimate the emotional and physical complexity of being a nurse or working in any medical field. It’s not just about helping patients recover from an injury or illness—it’s about helping them rebuild their lives, regain confidence, and sometimes adjust to new realities. Our work goes beyond clinical skills; it requires compassion, adaptability, and a lot of teamwork. This work can be exhausting at times, but it’s also incredibly meaningful, as we get to support people through some of their most challenging moments.
SNN: What’s something that you wish other people in your organization – particularly leaders who don’t work on the front lines – understood better about your job?
Aguilar: I think it’s important for leaders to understand the emotional and mental load that comes with working on the front lines. We are constantly balancing patients’ needs, emotional well-being, and the physical demands of our job. While leadership provides direction and support, sometimes the daily realities of patient care can be overwhelming. I believe that more opportunities for open communication and understanding between the front-line staff and leadership would help create an even more supportive environment for both the team and the patients.
