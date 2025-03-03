Ensign Announces String of New Nursing Home Acquisitions in Four States

The Ensign Group (Nasdaq: ENSG) on Monday announced a slew of new acquisitions of skilled nursing and senior living across four states – Washington, Alaska, Oregon and Arizona.

In most of the transactions, the real estate was acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Ensign’s captive real estate company. The acquisitions are effective as of March 1, 2025.

In the Northwest, Ensign’s added footprint will include Mt. Angel Health and Rehabilitation and Mt. Angel Orchard House in Oregon, which operates 98 skilled nursing beds and 50 senior living units as well as the 113-bed South Hill Rehabilitation and Care Center in Washington.

In Alaska, Ensign’s Standard Bearer also acquired the 90-unit Horizon House, a senior living facility in Anchorage, Alaska, as well as the 146-bed Polaris Extended Care and Polaris Transitional Care.

In Arizona, Ensign acquired the real estate and operations of two skilled nursing facilities in Mesa, Ariz., one being the 204-bed Citrus Heights Respiratory and Rehabilitation and the other being Springdale Village Post Acute, with 122 skilled nursing beds.

These acquisitions bring Ensign’s portfolio to 340 health care operations including 43 senior living operations across 17 states – Oregon and Alaska being new to Ensign.

Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 140 real estate assets.

“We are constantly evaluating opportunities for growth and the expansion of our footprint throughout the country and are ecstatic about entering Oregon and Alaska with these amazing facilities,” said Ensign CEO Barry Port. “We feel that these facilities will be significant additions to our portfolio in the northwest and that we have the perfect leaders to lead us in these new states.”

Port said Arizona continues to be one of the most mature and strongest platforms within the Ensign family, and the team looks forward to strengthening its presence in the greater Phoenix area.

Adam Willits, director of Flagstone Healthcare Central, Ensign’s California-based subsidiary, said his team is “thrilled” to join the health care community in Alaska and looking forward to building on the “excellent reputation” the facilities already have in the market.

Similarly, Steve Farnsworth, director of Ensign’s Washington subsidiary Pennant Healthcare said his team is excited to welcome the first Oregon operation into Pennant.

“Just like other new states we’ve entered recently, this represents a small first-step that will allow our local teams to build a foundation upon which we can build a cluster of operations and, eventually, multiple clusters,” said Farnsworth. “Also, we are excited about adding additional capacity to our existing presence in Washington.”