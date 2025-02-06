WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media Company, Announces 2025 Aspect Awards Winners

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media company, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Aspect Awards. With nearly 50 submissions across the categories of Behavioral Health, Home Health & Home Care, Hospice & Palliative Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing (SNF), the focus on innovation and creativity in the areas of marketing and advertising is sharper than ever before.

The program was judged by 9 advertising and marketing experts from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing, public relations, and more. Judges evaluated entries based on creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category received first, second, and third place decisions, classified by entries submitted among either providers or vendors.

Participation from national, regional, and local companies, as well as an array of creative agencies, makes the Aspect Awards a powerful benchmark for longevity marketing and creative strategy in 2025.

Introducing the 2025 winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry and category:

SKILLED NURSING

Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign

Vendor

Winner: Adelman Firm, PLLC

New Brand Launch

Vendor

Winner: Guide Path, LLC

Rebranding (Before and After)

Vendor

Winner: Experience Fresh (on behalf of Friendship Village Senior Services)

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign

Provider

Winner: Catalight

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: Catalight

Second Place: Hansei Solutions

New Brand Launch

Provider

Winner: Talkspace

Video or TV Campaign

Provider

Winner: LifeStance Health

HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE

Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign

Provider

Winner: Help at Home

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: BrightStar Care

Vendor

Winner: CareTime

Second Place: Viventium

New Brand Launch

Provider

Winner: Villi

Second Place: Werremeyer Creative (on behalf of Private Home Care)

Third Place: Help at Home

Social Media Campaign

Provider

Winner: Help at Home

Second Place: HealthView Home Healthcare Services

Video or TV Campaign

Vendor

Winner: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)

HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE CARE

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: Hospice of the Piedmont

Second Place: Helios Care

Third Place: VITAS Healthcare

Vendor

Winner: Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign

Provider

Winner: Goldencare Hospice and Palliative Care LLC

Video or TV Campaign

Provider

Winner: St. Croix Hospice

Second Place: OpusCare

SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING

Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign

Provider

Winner: Arrow Senior Living

Digital Display/PCC Campaign

Provider

Winner: Priority Life Care

Multimedia Campaign

Provider

Winner: Beztak

Second Place: Benchmark Senior Living

Third Place: Optima Living

Vendor

Winner: GO DESIGN+ (on behalf of American House Senior Living Communities)

Second Place: LifeLoop

Third Place: Experience Fresh (on behalf of Friendship Village Senior Services)

New Brand Launch

Provider

Winner: Beztak

Second Place: Arrow Senior Living

Third Place: The Aspenwood Company

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign

Provider

Winner: Arrow Senior Living

Rebranding (Before and After)

Provider

Winner: Westminster Communities of Florida

Social Media Campaign

Provider

Winner: Arrow Senior Living

Video or TV Campaign

Provider

Winner: Arrow Senior Living

Second Place: Priority Life Care

Vendor

Winner: Dementia By Day