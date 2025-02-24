Rethink Podcast: Aimee Middleton, Chief Operating Officer, Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society

In this episode, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Aimee Middleton, chief operating officer at the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, one of the largest non-profit providers of senior care and services, including skilled nursing. The Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Good Samaritan Society has 200 locations in 17 states currently. Middleton spoke about ongoing staffing challenges and how her organization is countering these through technology-based efficiencies and creative workforce solutions that include an exciting Administrator-in-Training program as well as a CNA-retention program.