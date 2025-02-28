Eduro Healthcare Acquires 2 Nursing Homes in Texas; CFG Closes $93.8M in Financing for 9 Facilities 

Eduro Healthcare expanded its footprint in Texas with an acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), while Capital Funding Group (CFG) closed $93.8 million in bridge-to-HUD financing for 9 facilities in Utah.

Eduro adds 2 SNFs in Texas

Eduro Healthcare announced the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas, marking another significant expansion for the operator in Texas. The facilities will be leased from a publicly traded healthcare REIT.

Sam Bechthold, Eduro’s chief Investment officer, emphasized the strategic significance of the acquisition.

“This deal reinforces our renewed focus on growth as we head into 2025. Eduro

is in a stronger position than ever, thanks to the solid operational and financial foundation

we’ve built over the past several years,” he said. “We are eager to continue collaborating with our existing partners and forging new relationships to drive growth across both our operations and property portfolios.”

Eduro Healthcare is a Utah-based skilled nursing operating company that was founded in 2008 in Salt Lake City. Eduro operates 39 buildings in seven states.

“While we value all of our landlord relationships, this particular acquisition is a milestone. It represents the culmination of years of discussions with our partner and the collaborative effort that went into bringing this to fruition,” said Michael Bewsey, Eduro’s managing member. “This agreement is a true testament to our shared vision for the future, and we’re thrilled to invest alongside our partner in comprehensive renovations for both facilities.”

CFG provides financing for 9 SNFs

Capital Funding Group (CFG) announced the closing of a $93.8 million bridge-to-HUD loan, on behalf of a nationally recognized borrower. The deal supported financing for 9 skilled nursing facilities, featuring 969 beds, in Utah.

CFG closed the transaction on February 7, 2025. CFG also provided $11 million in accounts receivable financing to support the working capital needs of the portfolio.

“The closing of this deal reflects the strong momentum we carried into 2025, following a standout year in 2024,” said Tim Eberhardt, CFG Bank Chief Lending Officer, Bridge and HUD Loans. “When clients need expedited financing, our bridge-to-HUD lending solutions provide a strategic advantage. Throughout the process, we collaborate closely with clients to mitigate HUD take-out risk, ensuring a smoother transition to HUD financing when the time is right—all while helping them achieve their immediate goals.”

Tommy Dillon, Capital Funding, LLC Director, originated the bridge-to-HUD transaction for the company. Jeffery Stein, Capital Finance, LLC Managing Director, originated the accounts receivable transaction for the company.

In 2024, CFG executed or arranged more than $1.3 billion in bridge and HUD loans across 68 deals. This financing included 41 health care bridge loans and other lending products, 12 multifamily bridge loans, and 15 HUD loans for CFG’s clients throughout the nation.