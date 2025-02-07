DOGE Gains Access to CMS Systems and Tech as Nursing Home Associations Monitor Impact Closely

Just days ago officials with the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) were granted access to agency systems and technology at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), but it’s unclear how the department plans to use such findings, or what sort of impact it would have on nursing homes. Nursing home associations are monitoring the department’s actions closely.

DOGE representatives on Wednesday gained access to key payment and contracting systems but apparently that access is “read-only,” according to the Wall Street Journal, which originally broke the news. Two agency veterans, one focused on policy and the other on operations, are working with DOGE to ensure appropriate access to systems and technology, unnamed in reports.

Linda Couch, senior vice president of policy and advocacy for LeadingAge, said she hopes the Trump administration is thinking about CMS’ programs not just in terms of amount of dollars, but also of their purpose and Congress’ goals in establishing and providing ongoing funding for them.

“CMS supports the care and services of more than 68 million older adults. These databases and systems are not just numbers and codes; ultimately, they connect to real people with real needs,” said Couch. “We are monitoring these reports and subsequent policy actions closely.”

It’s also unclear to what extent political appointees at CMS, and more broadly at the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), are engaged in such efforts, Couch said.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) said that if federal officials are looking to cut government waste, the association looks forward to working together on solutions.

Such solutions would hopefully “advance more efficient and rational regulations that focus on what’s best for our residents,” the association said in a statement. “There’s a better way to ensure accountability and transparency than our broken oversight system. Again, we urge lawmakers to swiftly consider cabinet appointees, so this important work can get underway.”

DOGE representatives are also examining CMS organization design and staffing, WSJ said.

One system accessed by DOGE representatives was the CMS Acquisition Lifecycle Management system, which includes contract information; DOGE was not given access to databases that include identifiable personal health information of Medicare or Medicaid enrollees, WSJ reported.

“We are taking a thoughtful approach to see where there may be opportunities for more effective and efficient use of resources in line with meeting the goals of President Trump,” CMS said in a statement obtained by WSJ. The agency didn’t respond to Skilled Nursing News in time for publication to address questions on how DOGE access might affect the sector directly.

DOGE, led by Elon Musk, has exerted unprecedented control over America’s 2.2-million-member federal workforce, beginning a dramatic reshaping of government, Reuters reported.