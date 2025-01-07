Skilled Nursing Dealbook: Majestic Adds Six Facilities in Ohio; Ensign Closes on TN, AL Properties, Some Jointly Owned With CareTrust

Indiana-based Majestic Care added six properties in Ohio to its portfolio. Meanwhile, Ensign announced its part in a recent acquisition of Alabama and Tennessee properties formerly operated by American Health Communities and Rehab America.

Majestic Care Adds Six Nursing Homes in Ohio

Indiana-based Majestic Management added six long-term care facilities to its portfolio effective Dec. 31, all in Ohio, collectively serving about 500 seniors and employing more than 550 staff.

Advertisement

Majestic now operates 35 skilled nursing and seven assisted living facilities across Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

The acquisition strengthens Majestic’s presence in the state, while also underscoring its commitment to “providing exceptional health care services,” Majestic Care CEO Paul Pruitt said in a statement.

“By integrating these communities, we aim to enhance the quality of care and support we offer to our residents. Our unwavering commitment to excellence drives us to continuously innovate and improve, ensuring that every individual in our care experiences the best possible outcomes,” said Pruitt.

Advertisement

By expanding its reach, Majestic can provide more residents with access to services, support and resources, Majestic Care COO Dave Alexander added in a statement. Majestic Movement units offer short-term rehabilitation; ventilator care and dialysis is also offered to Majestic residents.

Majestic has also developed an institutional special needs plan (I-SNP) for its residents and expanded hospice and home health options.

Ensign Closes on Tennessee, Alabama Properties

The Ensign Group (Nasdaq: ENSG) closed on an acquisition involving nine skilled nursing facilities in Tennessee and Alabama. Six of these properties are jointly owned with CareTrust REIT (NYSE: CTRE).

The acquisition, at least as it relates to CareTrust and American Health Communities, was included in Skilled Nursing News’ transactions post in December. ESI, which helped facilitate the deal, confirmed that the properties were formerly American Health Communities and Rehab America, divisions of American Health Partners.

The remaining three operations not jointly owned with CareTrust were purchased by Standard Bearer REIT, Ensign’s captive real estate investment trust subsidiary. All nine facilities are operated by Ensign affiliated operating companies, the company said in a statement.

“This acquisition provided an extraordinary opportunity for us to grow our presence in Tennessee and start a new footprint in Alabama,” Ensign CEO Barry Port said in a statement. “Our local leadership team has been working nonstop to prepare for this acquisition and I am thrilled to see their hard work pay off.”

The nine operations will become significant contributors to the success of their clusters, and to Ensign as a whole, Port added. Ensign’s growing portfolio consists of 333 health care operations across 15 states; 30 also include senior living operations.

Journey acquires second Ohio location

Journey Skilled Nursing acquired Chardon Woods, its second location in the Buckeye State.

The rapidly growing Indiana-based operator now has 22 facilities across Georgia, Kentucky, West Virginia and Maryland, along with Indiana and Ohio.

Catholic Charities of Baltimore Sells Only Nursing Home

Catholic Charities of Baltimore sold its only nursing home to Vierra Communities for $8 million. The nonprofit believes Vierra is better able to handle the complexities of modern nursing home care.

Vierra, which is owned by Bethesda real estate investment firm Modalia Capital, has pledged to undergo a multimillion dollar renovation of St. Elizabeth Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which currently has 162-beds. The facility is a 77,623-square-foot property and is part of Catholic Charities’ 26-acre campus in Southwest Baltimore, according to WBAL 11.

Vierra operates two other nursing homes, one in Virginia and another in Bethesda.

Catholic Charities Executive Director William McCarthy told WBAL 11 that the rising acuity of nursing home care was a leading factor in the nonprofit’s decision to sell. Modern nursing homes have more in common with hospitals, focusing on complex illnesses, he said.

Vierra specializes in such medical care while also promising to maintain St. Elizabeth’s quality and Catholic heritage, McCarthy said.

Masonicare, UMH complete merger, expand by one

Masonicare and United Methodist Homes (UMH) completed their merger, the companies announced in a joint statement on Jan. 2. The merger moves UMH under the Masonicare umbrella.

On the same day, Masonicare announced the acquisition of Atria Greenridge Place in Rocky Hill, Conn., now known as Masonicare at Greenridge Place.

“Masonicare is thrilled to welcome United Methodist Homes and Greenridge Place to our family,” Masonicare President and CEO Jon-Paul Venoit said in a statement. “By uniting under the Masonicare name, we strengthen our commitment to accessible, high-quality care for Connecticut seniors, leveraging the combined resources and expertise of two mission-driven organizations.”

Masonicare is the largest Connecticut-based nonprofit operator offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and short-term rehabilitation, respite care and hospice.

UMH has five facilities in the state and also provides skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation, independent living, assisted living and memory care.

“Our alignment with Masonicare is an exciting opportunity to extend our mission and ensure that our residents benefit from both UMH and Masonicare’s renowned expertise in senior living and healthcare services,” David Lawlor, president and CEO of UMH, said in the same statement. “Under the Masonicare name, we represent a collective 280 years of excellence and a shared commitment to the highest standards of care.”