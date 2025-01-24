Rising Viral Illnesses Point to Staffing Shortages at Nursing Homes and Failure to Follow Easy Infection Prevention Measures

Viral illnesses have been on the rise this winter across the U.S., with norovirus – or stomach bug – infections nearly doubling from a year ago. Nursing home infection prevention experts are suggesting bringing back certain common sense protocols to curb spread of disease in nursing homes.

Each year, over half of all norovirus outbreaks reportedly occur in long-term care facilities. Infected patients, staff, visitors, or contaminated foods can introduce the norovirus into long-term care settings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Deb Burdsall, an experienced infection preventionist who is a member of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC), said that at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, removing certain infection prevention requirements in the post-pandemic era has been deterimental. This has created challenges in managing norovirus and respiratory virus outbreaks in facilities as well as curbing the possible spread of H5N1, or bird flu virus, the risk of which is rising in certain states.

Advertisement

Masking and proper disinfection techniques, along with the presence of a stable, well-trained staff is key, she said, explaining that staffing shortages are continuing to have an impact on infection control. Burdsall, who also manages Baldwin Health Solutions, noted that while some states like Illinois have reintroduced masking mandates, other states have faced resistance, contributing to a rise in infections.

“All those things worked before that we know still work,” she said regarding masking and use of protective gear and washing hands. “It’s just that there’s a little bit of fatigue coming off the pandemic [but] we always have to be watchful because the viruses are tricky.”

Nearly 28% of norovirus tests conducted during the week of the New Year holiday returned positive, which is a sharp increase from the 13.5% seen at the peak of last year’s wave in March, and there were at least 91 confirmed cases of norovirus as of Dec. 5, according to CDC’s latest data released prior to a communications freeze imposed on CDC and various health care agencies by President Donald Trump on Jan. 21.

Advertisement

Outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care settings can sometimes last months, with norovirus illnesses manifesting as more severe – and occasionally even deadly, the CDC said.

“[Nursing homes] need to be more aware of what infection is coming into their building,” Burdsall said. “The principles of infection prevention and control have not changed. They didn’t change through COVID. Yes, we learned a whole lot more about how COVID was transmitted, so to some people it looked like [infection prevention protocols] were changing.”

But that wasn’t the case.

“You learn more about what happens, and then you don’t do what didn’t work and you do what did work. Masks work, environmental cleaning and disinfecting with appropriate EPA registered stuff works,” she said.

Also of note is that facilities may have had less luck on tracking illnesses passed on by staff, Burdsall suggested.

“This does require paying attention to not letting staff work sick, which is an incredible challenge always because of staffing shortages,” she said.

CDC’s laboratory-based system that monitors activity of the respiratory and enteric viruses, such as the norovirus, also showed an increase in many other viruses.

Influenza cases for those aged 65 and older showed a wide disparity compared to the general population.

According to CDC’s latest estimates covering the period from Oct. 1, 2024 to Jan. 11, 2025 there have been between 160,000 to 340,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 to 32,000 deaths from the flu.

Moreover, test positivity rates have spiked across the country, especially in the Midwest from Kansas to Michigan.

Wastewater data also points to high norovirus activity in both the Midwest and Northeast. While most people recover from norovirus without medical intervention, the majority of cases go unreported, making these test figures a key tracking tool.

In older adults residing in skilled nursing facilities, RSV and norovirus can complicate other health conditions present in nursing home residents.

Experts believe the overall surge in cases is driven by a new strain of norovirus, which has overtaken the previous dominant strain and now accounts for over 70% of outbreaks this season. Lower immunity levels to this strain may be contributing to the sharp rise in infections, which has come earlier in the season than typical, following trends disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.