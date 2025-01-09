Calling All SNF Operators: SNN Launches CLINICAL Survey, Exclusive Ticket Giveaway

With demand for skilled nursing services increasing, patient acuity rising, technology quickly evolving, and the payment landscape becoming more complex and challenging, clinical leaders have their work cut out for them.

That why we’re conducting a survey to uncover key insights about the trends, challenges and innovative strategies shaping the delivery of clinical care in SNFs in 2025.

Your input is critical. By sharing your experiences, perspectives and expectations, you will help paint a comprehensive picture. The aggregated results will offer valuable insights, highlight emerging opportunities, and shed light on best practices and go-forward strategies.

Advertisement

The findings from this survey will be featured in an upcoming report, providing actionable insights. We appreciate you taking a few minutes to share your expertise and look forward to delivering a robust resource that will help guide decision-making in the year ahead.

As a thank you for your time and participation, all SNF professionals who complete this survey may receive one complimentary ticket to the upcoming CLINICAL Executive Conference, taking place Feb. 17-18 in Bonita Springs, Florida. This offer only applies to individuals currently working for skilled nursing provider companies. You can find more details on this promotion at the end of the survey. More information about the CLINICAL conference can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO COMPLETE THE SURVEY

Advertisement

Thank you to all who participate!