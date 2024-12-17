This article is sponsored by Healthcare Services Group (HCSG). In this Voices interview, Jeannie Fissinger, SVP of Policy and Training Development at HCSG, discusses how the company helps health care leaders overcome training compliance challenges. She highlights the hidden costs of training, the value of employee engagement, and the benefits of microlearning, along with the impact of HCSG’s platforms, Pythia and eLuminate, in improving compliance and streamlining training efforts.
Skilled Nursing News: What are the biggest challenges health care leaders face with training compliance?
Jeannie Fissinger: Health care leaders must balance stringent state and federal training requirements with the demands of delivering quality care and maintaining operational efficiency. Evolving regulations and the need to ensure staff engagement make it difficult to maintain compliance without disrupting daily operations.
What are the “hidden costs” of training that organizations tend to overlook?
Many organizations focus solely on the direct costs of training programs, often overlooking hidden expenses such as the time spent training instead of performing work (non-productive labor hours), employee disengagement during longer programs, and the impact of burnout and turnover. These hidden costs can rival or even surpass the price of the training itself, highlighting the importance of efficient solutions like microlearning.
You emphasize microlearning as a solution. Can you explain its benefits?
Microlearning delivers content in short, engaging bursts using tools like videos, quizzes, and infographics. This method not only reduces training time but also improves knowledge retention and engagement. It’s cost-effective and minimizes the disruption to daily operations, making it ideal for non-clinical roles like dining or housekeeping staff.
How can outsourcing training compliance alleviate the burden for health care leaders?
Partnering with a specialized training provider allows organizations to access tailored resources and scalable solutions. It eases the administrative load, ensures up-to-date content, and supports staff development. For example, Healthcare Services Group’s solutions, including Pythia and eLuminate, offer ready-to-deploy platforms that enhance compliance and promote professional growth.
What resources does Healthcare Services Group provide to support training compliance?
Healthcare Services Group offers powerful tools like Pythia and eLuminate to help streamline and enhance training and certification efforts. Pythia is an online workplace training solution serving employees and employers in multiple health care industries across the United States. Complex, ever-changing guidelines and regulations are translated into current, easy-to-understand courses, increasing team members’ knowledge of industry standards and best practices.
eLuminate, LLC, is an independent, impartial certification body that delivers an innovative, on-demand electronic exam platform that assesses and certifies food service and hospitality professionals. Accredited by the American National Standards Institute National Accreditation Board (ANAB), eLuminate’s FSM and LTC-FSM certifications meet CMS regulatory requirements for directors of food and nutrition services and meet state requirements in most U.S. states.
How has Healthcare Services Group seen success with its training initiatives?
Over the past 13 months, HCSG employees have achieved significantly higher course completion rates—34.5% above the average across other industries using the same LMS. Microlearning plays a big part in driving our compliance and engagement. The effectiveness of this learning style has translated into a 2% increase in deficiency-free surveys year over year.
What advice do you have for health care leaders struggling with compliance challenges?
Focus on solutions that simplify and streamline the process. Invest in technologies and partnerships that provide flexible, engaging training programs. By doing so, you not only meet regulatory demands but also build a more skilled and motivated workforce, turning compliance into a strategic advantage.
Finish this sentence … “In the skilled nursing industry, 2025 will be defined by…”
…meeting the staffing and regulatory requirements. Ongoing collaboration between service providers, facilities, and policymakers is key to navigating the ever-evolving landscape of skilled nursing as America’s population ages. According to a February 2024 article in Consumer Affairs:
Over the next 10 years, the number of residents in each of these [long-term care] facilities is expected to grow sharply. If trends hold up, the number of nursing home residents could increase by over 75% to 2.3 million residents by 2030.
Editor’s note: This article has been edited for length and clarity.
