Michael Bassett Replaces Clif Porter as Head of Government Relations for AHCA/NCAL

Michael Bassett was announced as the head of government relations for the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) on Monday, replacing Clifton J. Porter, who became the association’s president and CEO earlier this year.

Porter lauded Bassett’s proven track record of securing wins on Capitol Hill.

“Michael [is] not only incredibly knowledgeable about the legislative process and our long term care issues, but adept at strategy to turn that knowledge into policy wins for the sector,” Porter said in a press release. “He is well-respected on the Hill and will be a commanding advocate for those we serve. We’re thrilled to see him take this next step and deliver solutions to our nation’s policymakers.”

Bassett, who has served as vice president of government relations for over a decade, will now take on the position of senior vice president of the department, effective January 6. In his previous role with the association, he was in charge of AHCA/NCAL’s grassroots efforts to develop relationships with lawmakers, including facilitating hundreds of facility tours for legislators annually, the press release noted.

His experience with health care issues spans more than 20 years and includes policy development and lobbying. Bassett, who holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Florida, has also been staff director for the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging in addition to serving as senior policy advisor to former Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.).

“It’s a privilege to expand my role with AHCA/NCAL and head our talented government relations team,” said Bassett. “The coming year offers a tremendous opportunity with this new Administration and Congress to work collaboratively, refocus on what’s best for our residents, and prepare for our nation’s aging population. I look forward to developing our relationships on the Hill and fighting for America’s seniors and their caregivers.”

AHCA/NCAL represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and other long term care facilities that provide care to approximately five million people each year.