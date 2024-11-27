Why Nursing Homes Could Be A Crucial Bridge to Recovery for Opioid Patients

Nursing homes could offer a crucial bridge to recovery for patients with opioid use disorder (OUD), but stigma, regulatory hurdles and funding challenges limit their potential.

Researchers have highlighted policy solutions to ensure nursing homes can meet the needs of a growing and aging population with OUD, as part of a study led by Patience Moyo Dow, associate professor of health services, policy and practice at Brown University School of Public Health.

Better financial support for nursing homes, stronger relationships between nursing homes and hospitals would help, along with policy changes that address stigma against people with OUD, according to the study.

Advertisement

“One key motivator for this research is the aging population in the U.S. with OUD,” said Dow. “Data suggests that the prevalence of OUD among older adults is increasing, and this group is also experiencing higher rates of overdose fatalities. Older adults, by nature, tend to use SNFs more frequently due to age-related factors like reduced independence and chronic conditions.”

The ongoing opioid epidemic has led to a rise in hospitalizations and growing need for post-acute care, the study found; about 96,000 lives are projected to be lost to the drug crisis this year.

Another key recommendation highlighted in the study is to expand access to medications for opioid use disorder in nursing homes. The Department of Justice found that nursing home operators violate the Americans with Disabilities Act when they refuse to admit a patient who takes such medications.

Advertisement

There has been some progress in terms of OUD medications, with buprenorphine not required to be dispensed by trained clinicians, a common barrier cited by nursing homes when asked to take a patient with OUD. However, methadone is still only allowed to be dispensed at methadone clinics; a policy change to allow methadone to be dispensed at a nursing home can help facilities directly care for these patients without having to partner with a clinic.

But, that doesn’t mean that partnerships are off the table to serve OUD patients – partnering with community organizations like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous can help nursing homes serve OUD patients since there is an overlap between OUD and mental health conditions, according to the study.

“While SNFs can’t do it all, they’re an important touchpoint in the continuum of care,” Dow said. “Recognizing their role and expanding their capacity could significantly improve outcomes for individuals with OUD.”