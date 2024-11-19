Trump Picks Dr. Mehmet Oz to Head CMS

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Dr. Mehmet Oz, the renowned celebrity physician, to serve as administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

The appointment was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

“Our broken Healthcare System harms everyday Americans, and crushes our Country’s budget. Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Oz, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022, has been a staunch advocate for health policy changes.

A strong supporter of Medicare Advantage, Oz has frequently championed the program, which has seen tremendous growth amid scrutiny over care denials and allegations of overbilling.

“America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again,” Trump said.

Trump praised Oz’s vision for health care, stating that he would work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee for the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to challenge the “illness industrial complex” and address chronic diseases that plague the nation.

Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon who holds MD and MBA degrees from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and Penn’s Wharton School, respectively.

The Senate must confirm Oz’s nomination. If confirmed, he will oversee CMS, which provides coverage to more than 160 million Americans through Medicare, Medicaid, and other programs.