Skyline’s Schwartz Submits Another Plea Deal in $38M Nursing Home Tax Fraud Case 

Joseph Schwartz, the former head of Skyline Healthcare, is again pleading guilty to his involvement in a $38 million employment tax fraud scheme affecting nursing homes across the United States, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Schwartz, who once oversaw a vast network of 95 nursing facilities across 11 states, had previously pleaded guilty in January to the same charges. However, in May, a federal judge rejected that plea agreement, which had included a sentence of around one year in prison and a $5 million restitution payment.

The specifics of the new plea deal remain unclear, but the U.S. Attorney’s office announced on Monday that Schwartz now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced next year on April 10, according to a news report in NJ.com.

Schwartz’s actions resulted in a substantial financial loss to the U.S. government, with the total unpaid employment taxes reaching over $38 million. In court, he admitted to willfully evading his tax obligations and failing to fulfill his fiduciary responsibilities regarding the 401(k) plan.