In this episode, Skilled Nursing News speaks with Neil Pruitt, chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, which has been expanding and diversifying at a steady pace with more facilities and new services lines, and no plans to downsize. “We always say we don’t sell. We buy and we build,” he told Skilled Nursing News.

https://soundcloud.com/skillednursingnews/neil-pruitt-chairman-and-ceo-pruitthealth