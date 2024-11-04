Post AHCA, Parkinson Joins Boards of Physiatry Group CRC, Nursing Home Giant Ensign

Former president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) Mark Parkinson will be joining Comprehensive Rehab Consultants’ (CRC) board of directors as of Nov. 4.

There was a “powerful alignment” in goals and values between Parkinson and leadership for CRC when they first connected, the company said in a statement, discussing work to deliver hospital-level care in the post-acute sector.

Parkinson’s decision comes on the heels of his joining the board for nursing home giant The Ensign Group (Nasdaq: ENSG) in October. Parkinson led AHCA/NCAL for 14 years. His successor, Clif Porter, took the helm also in October.

Fomer AHCA CEO Mark Parkinson, by RoboToaster for Skilled Nursing News

At CRC, Parkinson will leverage his health care and policy expertise to continue championing patient-focused care in the post-acute sector, helping CRC and its partner facilities, their staff and the patients they serve, CRC said in a statement.

“I want to spend the rest of my career working with companies and providers who are committed to providing outstanding care. Working with CRC fulfills that mission,” Parkinson added in the same statement. “By placing physiatrists and physiatry-certified nurse practitioners in buildings, CRC is materially improving the care of post-acute residents. Outcomes improve and rehospitalizations drop.”

Asim Aziz, COO of CRC, said the company was founded with a singular purpose: to partner with nursing home providers to improve the quality of care for residents. Parkinson has championed this mission in his role at AHCA/NCAL, Aziz said, and the company is “deeply honored” that Parkinson said yes to the directorship.

“We are thrilled to welcome him to the CRC family and look forward to all we will accomplish together,” added Aziz. CRC seeks to lower hospital readmission rates and improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

CRC was founded in 2020 and is a national medical group providing physiatry as well as post-discharge care for patients in the post-acute sector. The medical group provides its services to 500-plus skilled nursing facilities across more than 38 states.

Parkinson and CRC executives first met at Skilled Nursing News’ RETHINK conference in Chicago last year, Aziz said.