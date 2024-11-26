Pennsylvania Advances Nurse Licensure Compact: A Game-Changer for Healthcare Mobility

Overland Park, Kansas — Pennsylvania is making significant strides in modernizing its nursing licensure processes, enhancing workforce mobility, and improving access to care. With the partial implementation of the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) and the passage of Act 79 of 2024, the state is setting the stage for full adoption of the NLC in the near future. These developments are poised to benefit the state’s 300,000 registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and the communities they serve.
What Is the Nurse Licensure Compact?
The NLC is an agreement between participating states that allows nurses to hold a single multistate license, enabling them to practice in any compact state. This framework supports nurses’ ability to work across state lines in person and via telehealth, a critical capability in addressing modern healthcare challenges such as workforce shortages and rural healthcare access.
Currently, 41 states are full participants in the NLC. Pennsylvania’s partial implementation allows nurses from other compact states to practice in the Commonwealth without additional licensure, provided their primary residence is not in Pennsylvania. Full implementation, which would allow Pennsylvania nurses to obtain multistate licenses for practice in other compact states, is expected by 2025.
Act 79 of 2024: A Step Toward Full Implementation
Signed into law in July 2024, Act 79 establishes the process for obtaining FBI-approved fingerprinting and national background checks, a key requirement for full NLC implementation. The Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing is working closely with the State Police to develop a system that ensures compliance while maintaining efficiency.
Key next steps include:
- Setting up fingerprinting systems and contracting with vendors for data storage and processing.
- Drafting temporary regulations to facilitate nurse transitions from single-state to multistate licenses.
- Updating the Pennsylvania Licensing System (PaLS) to support multistate license issuance.
These measures aim to expedite licensure processes and bring Pennsylvania nurses closer to full NLC participation.
Impacts on Pennsylvania’s Healthcare System
The partial implementation of the NLC has already begun to address workforce gaps. By allowing out-of-state nurses to practice in Pennsylvania without additional licensure, healthcare facilities—particularly in underserved rural areas—are better equipped to meet patient needs. Full adoption will further amplify this impact, enabling Pennsylvania nurses to seamlessly provide care across state lines.
In addition, the NLC enhances opportunities for Pennsylvania’s nursing workforce, including those pursuing advanced degrees such as online Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs. These programs, which prepare nurses for leadership roles in clinical and educational settings, will benefit from the NLC’s mobility by opening doors for graduates to practice and lead in diverse settings nationwide.
A Vision for the Future
Pennsylvania’s journey toward full NLC implementation reflects the dedication of state leaders and healthcare advocates. Governor Josh Shapiro, along with the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing, has worked tirelessly to address the challenges of interstate nursing licensure. Legislators such as Senator Lisa Boscola, who championed the initial NLC legislation, have played a pivotal role in bringing the Compact to the forefront.
Healthcare organizations, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, and telehealth providers, are eager to see these changes fully implemented. The NLC will not only support the state’s growing healthcare demands but also position Pennsylvania as a leader in nursing workforce mobility.
