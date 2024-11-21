Journey’s Rapid Expansion Continues With Addition of 8 Nursing Homes in Georgia

Indiana-based Journey Skilled Nursing acquired eight nursing homes in Georgia, selecting the facilities for their dedication to quality care and strong community connections.

These additions to Journey’s growing footprint in the skilled nursing space were announced last week and further strengthen the fledgling company’s presence in Georgia. Journey, which launched in March, already operates Dublin Trails in the state, the operator said in a statement.

The seller and portfolio price were not disclosed. The additions follow four acquisitions by Journey in September, in West Virginia and Maryland, bringing Journey-owned facilities to 21 properties across four states.

“Each location embodies our values of providing compassionate, high-quality care, and together we will continue to raise the bar in skilled nursing and rehabilitation,” said Bernie McGuinness, president and CEO of Journey. “By joining forces, we look forward to building on the strengths of each community and introducing new services and resources to help our care team members and residents thrive.”

Prior to starting Journey this year, McGuinness was CEO of fellow Indiana operator Majestic Care.

Jody O’Mara, Chief Nursing Officer of Journey, said that with the new communities, Journey is affirming its commitment to cultivating a culture where its caregivers feel valued and empowered to deliver quality care.

“This focus on people is at the heart of what allows us to achieve the highest standards of care and service,” O’Mara said.

The new Georgia communities are: Calhoun Crossing, Cartersville Crossing, Fairburn Heights, Jasper Point, Murray Woods in Chatsworth, Stone Mountain Run, The Crossing at East Lake in Decatur, and The Crossroads of Flowery Branch.