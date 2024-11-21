Future Leader: Ashley B. Jackson, Regional Vice President of Operations. Saber Healthcare Group

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of senior housing, skilled nursing, home health and hospice care.
Ashley B. Jackson, regional vice president of operations at Saber Healthcare, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Jackson sat down with Skilled Nursing News to talk about how her connection to her grandparents and her first job at a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) drew her to work in the nursing home sector. She also discussed changes she’d like see when taking care of older populations.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Jackson: I was drawn to this industry by a combination of my love for the older generation, which was nurtured by being raised by my grandparents, and my first job as a waitress and hostess in a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in my hometown. Serving this generation of older adults has always felt natural to me. Communication, empathy, and compassion toward our residents have always come naturally.
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
Jackson: I would say the biggest lesson I have learned since starting to work in long-term care is that we must always show compassion and empathy. It does not matter where you are today — it could be you, your mother, grandmother, or a loved one in the same situation. In all that we do, we must show compassion and act with empathy. I find that this is true not only with residents, but also in working with our team members, which has been imperative to my personal success and the success of our teams.
SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of Skilled Nursing, what would it be?
Jackson: I would change the level of interest in serving our elders. My personal goal has always been to care for them and ensure that the care they receive honors their sacrifices, as they have all given in various ways so that our generation can continue to improve and have better lives. If I could change anything, it would be to increase the interest in caring for the geriatric population, fostering a sense of honor for their generation and an excitement to serve them.
SNN: What do you foresee as being different about the skilled nursing industry looking ahead to 2025?
Jackson: I truly believe that the demand for skilled nursing in the future will make the biggest difference. As we continue to see the Baby Boomer generation age and require long-term care services, I feel we will witness such an increase in the demand for skilled nursing facilities that the industry will shift drastically in ways we cannot yet imagine.
SNN: In a word, how would you describe the future of Skilled Nursing?
Jackson: Immeasurable.
SNN: What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Jackson: I believe that future leaders must possess compassion, empathy, a passion for long-term care, and a yearning to learn in an ever-changing environment. As a leader, one must possess these qualities to continue growing in a field driven by interactions with others within an ever-changing landscape.
SNN: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the industry, what would it be and why?
Jackson: If I could give myself advice on my first day, I would say to myself, ‘Understand that some days will be challenging, but always remember that your reward will be found in the moments that touch others forever — whether it’s residents, families, or team members. It is those moments that you must hold onto during the challenging and difficult times in this field.’