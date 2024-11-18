Future Leader: Anne Markwardt, Nursing Home Administrator, Champion Care

The Future Leaders Awards program is brought to you in partnership with PointClickCare. The program is designed to recognize up-and-coming industry members who are shaping the next decade of senior housing, skilled nursing, home health and hospice care.
Anne Markwardt, administrator at Champion Care, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Markwardt sat down with Skilled Nursing News to talk about lessons in trust and empathy, and the changes to quality of care that she would like to see.
To learn more about the Future Leaders program, visit https://futureleaders.agingmedia.com/.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Markwardt: I have always had a passion for advocating and helping people. In Long-term care, I found that I love in helping residents achieve a better quality of life. Being able to make a positive impact on someone’s life is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling. I believe that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, and I am dedicated to providing the best care possible for those in need.
SNN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
Markwardt: My biggest lesson learned is understanding that everybody’s happiness is unique to only them. So having patience and empathy while truly getting to know our residents as an individual will help residents keep their independence and happiness through their journey. I have also learned the importance of building a trusting relationship with the residents and their families, as well as working as a team with my colleagues to provide the best possible care.
SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of Skilled Nursing, what would it be?
Markwardt: With my experience in working with the residents in the long-term care community, I have seen an increase in the number of individuals with mental health needs coming into LTC settings. Given the lack of knowledge and access to mental health resources, it is a challenge to provide a holistic approach when providing care to these residents. Having access to increased funding, resources and education for skilled nursing personnel as it relates to mental health, both for the residents and health care personnel, would greatly assist with providing a higher level of care.
SNN: In a word, how would you describe the future of Skilled Nursing?
Markwardt: Evolving
SNN: What quality must all Future Leaders possess?
Markwardt: The power to empower others. Empowerment encourages ownership of one’s work, encourages creativity and innovation, and promotes a sense of teamwork and collaboration which are all necessary when striving to achieve a common goal.