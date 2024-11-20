Conservatorship Granted to Son of CEO of Nursing Home Giant Life Care Centers

Aubrey B. Preston on Wednesday was granted the role of emergency conservator for Forrest Preston, CEO of Tennessee-based nursing home giant Life Care Centers of America.

Bradley County Chancery Court Chancellor Jerri Bryant ruled in favor of the conservatorship.

An emergency petition was filed earlier this month to expedite the conservatorship action brought by the son of Life Care Centers of America CEO Forrest Preston, as other executive members cited year-end obligations.

“We’re grateful that the court looked at the facts of the situation and determined that an emergency conservatorship is the right course of action,” Aubrey said in a statement. “First and foremost: This has always been about protecting Dad and helping him age with dignity, without being taken advantage of. Additionally, this is about ensuring that Life Care is stable and able to operate without interference.”

Life Care executives said Aubrey should be appointed as Forrest’s conservator on an emergency basis due to the critical and time-sensitive needs of Tennessee-based nursing home operator Life Care and its affiliates. Forrest is incapable of attending to his duties as CEO in his disabled status, the executives allege in the court filings.

Life Care serves more than 20,000 patients and families, and employs 30,000 caregivers, Aubrey noted, and a management team that will have “the support they need going forward.”

“Today is an important day. But we know there’s a lot of work to do in the coming weeks,” Aubrey said.