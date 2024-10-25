SNN RETHINK: Technology Solutions to Overcome Labor Challenges in Long-Term Care

This article is sponsored by Smartlinx. This article is based on a discussion with Roger Lusins, Senior Vice President with Smartlinx. This discussion took place on September 11, 2024 during the SNN RETHINK Conference.

Skilled Nursing News: Roger, could you begin by sharing a bit about Smartlinx?

Roger Lusins: Smartlinx is a long-term care technology company. Since today’s session is about technology, I’ll focus on how we apply it to long-term care. We work with approximately 4,000 facilities and 320 customers, and have about half a million people using our platform every day. When you’re thinking about technology partners, it’s crucial to align with companies that speak your industry’s language and understand the challenges you face daily. That’s what we strive to do.

I’m curious, what are some of the top challenges or issues you’re hearing from your customers?

Well, we heard a lot of it from the earlier panel—there’s definitely some chaos in the industry. Our goal as a technology provider is to bring calm to that chaos. We have a concept we call “SOS,” which stands for Sourcing, Optimizing, and Sustaining your staff. We’ll dive into that in a minute.

Staffing is a big challenge, as we heard earlier. What do you see as the root cause behind this?

There are plenty of metrics you’re probably familiar with, but it’s no secret that we’re dealing with pre-pandemic staffing shortfalls. We’re talking about a deficit of around 120,000 RNs, LPNs, and CNAs. If new staffing mandates pass, 80% of facilities may need to increase staffing to meet those requirements. As a technology provider, we stay close to these developments so we can help our customers adapt.

There’s been a lot of industry change this year. Would you say it’s difficult to keep up?

Absolutely, and that’s where we try to help. We follow the industry closely, attend trade shows, and engage with thought leaders. For example, I recently hosted a team meeting in Boston and invited Cheryl Mason from Mason Advisors, a long-term care expert, to discuss industry headwinds and tailwinds. Insights like these help us shape our product development to better serve our customers.

Can you elaborate on the SOS framework and how it can be applied?

The SOS framework starts with staffing. How does technology help with sourcing staff—whether through recruiting tools, applicant tracking, onboarding, or training? It’s crucial to have the right systems in place to recruit and train staff efficiently.

Then there’s optimization. Nancy from the earlier panel talked about process optimization, which is key. Technology should help you understand staff availability, cost, and scheduling. If you don’t have that information, you may find yourself relying on third-party staffing agencies, which drives up costs.

Finally, there’s sustaining your staff. You want to be a “destination workplace,” where employees feel supported. Technology can help create that environment by providing the right tools and resources to staff.

When new customers come to you, what are they usually focused on?

In the last eight weeks, we’ve signed multiple new clients. One example is a facility in the Northeast that was dealing with Department of Labor issues due to missed overtime calculations. They had separate HR and workforce management systems, which created inefficiencies. They weren’t using a platform built for long-term care, and that can put you at risk when it comes to compliance with regulations.

Another example is a client who had very manual, disjointed processes that led to operational leaks and labor cost issues. After one demo, they realized the value of a unified platform.

With so many options out there, how can someone ensure they select the right workforce management partner?

First, ask to speak with the Chief Product Officer of the company you’re evaluating. You’ll know within minutes if they truly understand long-term care. Second, ask to speak with the consultant who will implement the solution. You want someone who knows the industry inside and out. Finally, check the training program. Is it live and interactive, or just pre-recorded videos? Tailored training is critical for successful technology adoption in long-term care.

How can providers integrate all the different platforms they use to make decision-making easier?

That’s a common challenge. Experience matters when it comes to integration. We’ve been in business for over 20 years, so we’ve worked with many third-party applications. However, it’s not always seamless. The key is having a partner with experience and strong communication so you can navigate any challenges together.

Let’s bring it back to the big picture—how does this actually impact care?

Richard Branson has a famous quote: “If you take care of your employees, they will take care of your customers.” In our case, it’s about taking care of your caregivers so they can provide the best care to your residents. Quality care starts with supporting your staff.

About Smartlinx

Smartlinx stands at the forefront as the premier source for workforce management and human capital management solutions tailored specifically for healthcare organizations. Revolutionizing the long-term, senior, and post-acute care sectors, our Healthcare Workforce Platform introduces state-of-the-art technology, equipping industry professionals to plan and adapt quickly in real-time to the needs of today’s workforce. Offering a comprehensive suite of solutions for scheduling, time and attendance, payroll, compliance, human resources, and business insights, Smartlinx delivers the essential tools to manage your entire workforce from one seamless platform.

For more information, please visit http://www.smartlinx.com or call 877-501-1310.