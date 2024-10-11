NHI Acquires $121.3M Portfolio; Regional Operator Gets $59.25M in Financing for 3 Nursing Homes

NHI acquired a $121.3 million long-term care portfolio, while a regional operator received $59.25M in financing for three skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in Illinois.

NHI Acquires $121.3M Portfolio

National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) announced Thursday that it is purchasing a portfolio of 10 assisted living and memory care communities in North Carolina for $121.3 million. This acquisition is being touted by the real estate investment trust (REIT) as its largest since 2020.

Advertisement

At one time, NHI’s entire investment exposure consisted of skilled nursing, which comprises 30% of NHI’s holdings today.

The Murfreesboro, TN-based REIT portfolio is currently made up of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Monticelloam provides $59.25M in financing for 3 SNFs

Advertisement

Monticelloam, a specialized multifamily and seniors housing bridge lending platform, and its affiliates announced the closing of $59.25 million in bridge and working capital financing for a portfolio of skilled nursing facilities in the Chicago area of Illinois. The loan carries a two-year term with two six-month extensions.

A growing regional operator was the borrower and financed its acquisition of three skilled nursing facilities with more than 700 licensed beds. Proceeds from the $52.25 million bridge loan were used for the acquisition, while the $7.0 million working capital revolver will be used to support the day-to-day operations across the properties.

A CCRC in Florida adds SNF beds

Blue Heron Senior Living campus in Tampa, Florida, is set to expand, with a long-awaited new wing that was scheduled to be unveiled during a Grand Opening ceremony this Thursday, now postponed due to Hurricane Milton.

The expansion will introduce 35 skilled nursing rooms to the existing 106, increasing the total to 141. Each room is private, designed for individuals requiring either long-term care or rehabilitation.