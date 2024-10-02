Longevity, Infinity Announce Joint Venture Focused on I-SNP Expansion in Nursing Homes

Longevity Health and Infinity Healthcare Consulting on Wednesday announced a joint venture for institutional special needs plans (I-SNPs), marking Longevity’s entry into three new states, along with the expansion of its existing business into an additional state.

Longevity and Infinity’s clients will collaborate to assist I-SNP members living in Infinity nursing facilities across Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee starting in 2025 using a highly differentiated, value-based partnership model to improve clinical outcomes for enrolled residents, according to a statement from Longevity.

The announcement comes on the heels of Longevity in May announcing another partnership with insurance giant Humana, again expanding access to special needs plans for Medicare beneficiaries, making Longevity the nation’s fastest-growing I-SNP.

“It’s a unique partnership model where Longevity is partnering with Humana, and Humana is the Medicare Advantage plan, and then we’re the clinical services organization that partners with Humana to serve their members who live in these nursing homes,” Marc Hudak, chief growth officer and IPA business lead for Longevity, told Skilled Nursing News.

Wider context around MA penetration

Longevity engages with nursing home staff, leading discussions focused on the future and value-based care and helping them be successful given the new direction the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is setting for the whole industry – that every Medicare beneficiary should benefit from one of these models by 2030.

Forming and partnering to gain control of I-SNPs is top of mind for many operators in the skilled nursing sector, as Medicare Advantage continues to grow with a federal push. There was also news earlier this year from six operators in Indiana, due to launch their own I-SNP in January 2025 as well, the plan is expected to go live in 18 counties, with 25 other counties due to be added later.

While Medicare Advantage is a little over 50% on a national level, national I-SNP penetration is closer to 10% to 12%, Hudak said.

“A lot of folks believe that this is a great clinical solution and provides additional value that folks don’t get otherwise. We’re pretty bullish about that opportunity, but that’s our space. That’s what we live every day. We see the value that it creates,” noted Hudak.

Longevity also plans to expand its Illinois I-SNP in the Chicagoland area, via a new arrangement with Infinity client facilities. The company collaborates with facilities to provide comprehensive care to address medical, social and emotional needs of members.

“We’re very aware that our growth has been a result of continuing to provide strong clinical outcomes with our partners,” Hudak said. “We’re quite excited about that, and we’ve been expanding our footprint very rapidly.”

Dedicated care teams

Michael Blisko, CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Infinity, said the company chose Longevity because of the company’s expertise with SNF operators, along with shared values and transparency in its value-based model.

“We know that, with Longevity’s dedicated clinicians working alongside each facility, Longevity and the facility can deliver outstanding care and improved outcomes for the facilities’ enrolled members and peace of mind for their loved ones,” Blisko said in a statement.

Infinity provides consulting services to more than 80 facilities across six states, assisting facilities so they can meet the needs of residents, families and communities.

As part of the JV, Longevity will deploy specially trained care teams made up of advanced practice clinicians, including nurse practitioners and physician assistants, medical directors, pharmacy experts, medical assistants and other professionals.

Coordinated care plans will be implemented, engaging facility leaders and clinical staff along with primary care physicians, specialists, geriatricians, behavioral health experts, social workers and family members.