Future Leader: Melinda Monasterski, Market Operations Advisor, Genesis Healthcare

Melinda Monasterski, market operations advisor for Genesis Healthcare, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Monasterski sat down with Skilled Nursing News to talk about how important it is for nursing home leaders to really know bedside care first, and why state and federal agencies need to think about nursing home roles differently.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Monasterski: My care for others wasn’t just a passing interest, it was a fundamental part of my identity from a young age. At 16, when many were still finding their way, I took a bold step into health care as a certified nursing assistant as a young girl in high school. This wasn’t merely a job, it was the first chapter in a powerful narrative of growth and purpose.
As I progressed in the industry, I uncovered a profound truth: my influence could extend far beyond individual patient care. I recognized the potential to shape the entire health care landscape. This realization wasn’t just motivating, it was transformative. My journey through various entry-level roles wasn’t simply about climbing a career ladder. It was about gaining invaluable ground-level insights, a perspective that many in leadership positions lack.
True leadership in health care must be rooted in firsthand experience of frontline challenges and triumphs. This unique combination – innate compassion, early start in the field, and diverse hands-on experience – positioned me to make decisions that truly matter. I saw beyond bureaucracy and bottom lines to what’s genuinely meaningful in patient care.
My story illustrates a powerful truth: authentic, impactful leadership in health care doesn’t come from textbooks or boardrooms alone. It grows from the bedside, nurtured by years of direct patient interaction and a deep understanding of the day-to-day realities of care delivery. By starting as a CNA and working my way up, I not only advanced my career but also cultivated a rare and valuable perspective.
This journey has equipped me to drive meaningful change, grounded in the real needs of patients and frontline staff alike. My path serves as an inspiring example of how dedication, hands-on experience, and a commitment to understanding the big picture can lead to transformative leadership in health care.
SNN: What is the biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
Monasterski: Staying grounded and self aware is particularly impactful. In other words, learning the importance of maintaining a realistic perspective and understanding your own strengths, weaknesses, and impact on others. This dual focus implies you’ve found value in balancing external realities with internal insights. It’s a sophisticated lesson that likely came from significant experience. These have helped me greatly as I have increased my responsibilities within the organization.
SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of skilled nursing, what would it be?
Monasterski: That the state Departments of Public Health and federal CMS levels look at embracing staffing roles differently. Facilities greatly benefit from medication techs. This allows for some career paths for our employees. I hope this will inspire our CNAs to get their licensed practical nurse or registered nurse license after being exposed and working as a medication tech. Nursing and non-nursing roles are critical.
SNN: What do you foresee as being different about the skilled nursing industry looking ahead to 2025?
Monasterski: Clinical integration. It’s crucial that we utilize our facility assessment to assess our position. My centers are seeing more clinical complexity such as LVAD and psychosocial concerns, such as mental health or substance abuse needs. These demands have put additional burdens on our staff. By completing a deep dive into clinical integration, we can help guide the teams with tools and processes.
