Future Leader: Katie Plendl, Executive Director, Health Dimensions Group

Katie Plendl, executive director at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls, Health Dimensions Group, has been named a 2024 Future Leader by Skilled Nursing News.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40-years-old or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for seniors, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Carr sat down with Skilled Nursing News to talk about being humble in a constantly changing environment, and why adaptability is a superpower for nursing home staff in every role.
SNN: What drew you to this industry?
Plendl: I started working in a skilled nursing facility at the age of 15 as a receptionist, my aunt worked at the same facility as the dietary director. I absolutely fell in love with the population and wanted to make a difference in their lives. My mom was a nurse in a hospital, and she inspired me to work hard and help others, so I always felt the calling to do so; I stumbled across the opportunity and never left.
SNN: What is the biggest lesson learned since starting to work in this industry?
Plendl: The biggest lesson I learned is to be humble. Everyone has a story. Everyone has gone through something. The people who work for you and the people you are working for are so unique and special. What better way to give back to our seniors than to care for them at their end of life and when they need us the most?
SNN: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of skilled nursing, what would it be?
Plendl: Teaching others that skilled nursing is an amazing place to work. There are amazing people that need our love, care, support and help. The population that needs skilled nursing care is growing, and we need more people to join our teams.
SNN: What do you foresee as being different about the skilled nursing industry looking ahead to 2025?
Plendl: Everything. The only constant is change. There are changes coming down from CMS, there are MDS changes, payment changes.
SNN: In a word, how would you describe the future of skilled nursing?
Plendl: Monumental.
SNN: What quality must all future leaders possess?
Plendl: The willingness and aptitude to be adaptable. With all the changes and challenges, you and your organization have to adapt, sometimes at a moment’s notice. I think it’s important that your teams to be forward thinking and forward moving.
