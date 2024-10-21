Ensign Taps Former AHCA Chief Parkinson to Join Board

The Ensign Group (Nasdaq: ENSG) has a high-profile new board member.

Mark Parkinson, who recently ended his tenure as CEO and president of the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), is joining Ensign’s board as its ninth director.

“I am beyond grateful for the many incredible years I had to associate with so many outstanding people and organizations during my time with AHCA/NCAL. I am honored and excited to share my passion and experience for this important work with an organization that I believe to be the standard of excellence in post-acute care,” Parkinson stated in a press release issued Monday by Ensign.

AHCA/NCAL is the nation’s largest nursing home provider association and Ensign is one of the largest providers of skilled nursing, rehabilitation and senior living services in the country.

San Juan Capistrano, California-based Ensign has a portfolio of more than 320 healthcare facilities operated by the company’s independent subsidiaries. Ensign is the largest nursing home provider in the United States, according to September 2024 nursing home affiliated entity information from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Ensign also formed a captive real estate investment trust, Standard Bearer, in 2022.

Parkinson led AHCA/NCAL for 14 years. His successor, Clif Porter, took the helm officially on Oct. 1, 2024.

Parkinson’s time leading AHCA was marked by many noteworthy industry milestones and challenges, foremost among them the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to his time at the association, Parkinson developed and operated assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, pioneering a model of having both levels of care in the same building, with an expansive amenity space. He also served as the lieutenant governor of Kansas from 2007 to 2009 and as governor from 2009 to 2011.

Ensign has been in growth mode this year. Recent acquisitions include a healthcare campus in Nebraska, seven SNFs in Colorado and one SNF in Kansas.

The number of acquisitions has already beaten the full-year forecast from analysts at Stephens. Ensign has been a strong performer, with its share price up about 263% over the past five years and nearly 29% year to date.

The company’s long-term “fundamental performance consistently outlasts transitory bearish themes; the YTD equity movement firmly reflects its value-creation algorithm,” Stephens analysts stated in a July 2024 note.

The Ensign model relies in large part on operationally empowered and financially incentivized local leadership.

“Our operating model allows for each operator to independently adjust to the needs of their local markets, while also drawing on metrics and insights gained through best practices made possible through our transparent culture, including methods for attracting new health care professionals into our workforce and retaining and developing existing staff,” CEO Barry Port said during an Aug. 2022 earnings call.