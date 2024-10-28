CMS Officials Update Nursing Homes on MDS State Assessment Processes, Changes to Social Determinant Items

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will no longer process optional state assessments (OSAs) after Oct. 1, 2025 for providers in states that are still transitioning to the Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM).

Moving ahead, CMS will not be involved in whether a state will continue to require the completion and submission of the OSA, according to Heidi McGladrey, SNF QRP lead for CMS.

“Should your state require the OSA after Oct. 1, 2025, they will inform you of their processes. You should not direct your questions regarding the OSA to CMS, as we will not be able to assist you at that point,” McGladrey said at the last SNF Open Door Forum.

CMS officials dove into updates with the Minimum Data Set (MDS) during the forum as well, following the release of the draft MDS 3.0 for next year. Currently, the draft removes certain therapy items from Section O, specifically eliminating therapy minutes and days as finalized in the fiscal year 2025 rule. The draft also adds a new social needs section, or Section R.

“You will find the new living situation, food, utilities and transportation items,” McGladrey said of the added social needs section of the MDS. She also encouraged vendors to begin reviewing MDS draft data specifications so there are no hiccups with software leading up to the final implementation next October.

Joel VanEaton, executive vice president of post-acute care regulatory affairs and education at Broad River Rehab, previously told Skilled Nursing News the draft MDS was released earlier than expected – and CMS wants nursing homes to get a head start on preparing for the changes.

In terms of social determinants of health (SDOH) outlined in Section R, VanEaton expects CMS will further expand and flesh out SDOH questions. VanEaton during the ODF call suggested CMS move other items having to do with social determinants of health over to Section R, including health literacy and social isolation.

“Your point is well taken. We can take that under consideration … CMS is dedicated to highlighting the importance of health-related social needs, and part of that is having a new transportation item, and we took the opportunity to move that out of Section A into this new Section R,” said McGladrey.

Providers may see a consolidation of items related to SDOH into Section R, she said.