CFG Closes on $207M Bridge-to-HUD Loan for 13 Nursing Homes in Florida

Capital Funding Group announced the closing of a $207.1 million bridge-to-HUD term loan for the partnership buyout of 13 skilled nursing facilities in Florida.

CFG closed on the loan on behalf of 980Investments, a national real estate investment company, the financing firm said in a statement on Thursday, and provided $15 million in accounts receivable financing to support the working capital needs of the portfolio.

The Florida portfolio is made up of 1,423 beds.

Tim Eberhardt, CFG chief lending officer, said the loans support their client’s immediate needs.

“Structuring the $207.1 million loan as a bridge-to-HUD loan allows us to mitigate HUD take-out risk and streamline the HUD application process, setting our client up for long-term success,” said Eberhardt. “This approach sets us apart from traditional lenders in the field.”

Capital Funding Group Director, Healthcare Finance, Andrew Jones and Senior Associate Ava Julio originated the bridge-to-HUD term loan for the company. A subsidiary of CFG Bank, Capital Finance, provided the accounts receivable working capital line of credit. Capital Finance Managing Director Jeffrey Stein originated the accounts receivable working capital line of credit for the company.

This financing follows CFG’s recent announcement highlighting the closing of more than $54 million across six transactions from late July through mid-August this year. The deals supported six skilled nursing facilities across the country and were executed on behalf of nationally recognized borrowers.